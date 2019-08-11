Photo gallery: Marlins v. Braves | Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019

Miami Marlins thrid baseman Starlin Castro (13) celebrates with Marlins second baseman Isan Díaz (1) after scoring in the first inning after a Harold Ramirez (47) double as the Miami Marlins host the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida on Sunday, August 11, 2019.
Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. (13) rounds third base and scores off of a Freddie Freedman (5) single on a line drive to left field in the first inning as the Miami Marlins host the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida on Sunday, August 11, 2019.
Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. (13) nears home before scoring off of a Freddie Freedman (5) single on a line drive to left field in the first inning as the Miami Marlins host the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida on Sunday, August 11, 2019.
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz (26) pitches to Miami Marlins shortstop Jon Berti (55) in the first inning as the Miami Marlins host the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida on Sunday, August 11, 2019.
Miami Marlins left fielder Harold Ramirez (47) looks back as his ball soar through the air after hitting a doube on a sharp line drive to left field in the first inning allowing two runs as the Miami Marlins host the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida on Sunday, August 11, 2019.
Atlanta Braves shortstop Johan Camargo (26) smiles at the plate before grounding out in the sixth inning as the Miami Marlins host the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida on Sunday, August 11, 2019.
Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. (13) signals for Marlins third baseman Stralin Castro (13) to come back on the field after mistakenly thinkning he hit a homer in the bottom of the sixth inning as the Miami Marlins host the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida on Sunday, August 11, 2019.
Miami Marlins center fielder Lewis Brinson (9) hits a single on a sharp ground ball to Braves right fielder Ronalds Acuña Jr. (13) in the sixth inning as the Miami Marlins host the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida on Sunday, August 11, 2019.
Miami Marlins center fielder Lewis Brinson (9) runs towards first base after he hit a single on a sharp ground ball to Braves right fielder Ronalds Acuña Jr. (13) in the sixth inning as the Miami Marlins host the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida on Sunday, August 11, 2019.
Miami Marlins pitcher Jarlin García (66) pitches in the seventh inning as the Miami Marlins host the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida on Sunday, August 11, 2019.
Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duval (23) bunt pops out to Miami Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro (38) in the seventh inning as the Miami Marlins host the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida on Sunday, August 11, 2019.
Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña jr. (13) signals to Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte (11) to run to third base after Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro (38) lets a ball pass him in the seventh inning as the Miami Marlins host the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida on Sunday, August 11, 2019.
Miami Marlins shortstop Jon Berti (55) tags out Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) and throws to first baseman Garrett Cooper for the double play in the eighth inning as the Miami Marlins host the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida on Sunday, August 11, 2019.
Miami Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro (38) strikes out swinging in the eighth inning as the Miami Marlins host the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida on Sunday, August 11, 2019.
Miami Marlins third baseman Starlin Castro (13) singles on a line drive to Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte (11) in the ninth inning as the Miami Marlins host the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida on Sunday, August 11, 2019.
Miami Marlins left fielder Harold Ramirez (47) flies out to Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte (11) to end the game in the ninth inning as the Miami Marlins host the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida on Sunday, August 11, 2019.
