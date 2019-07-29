Late Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez’s Miami home goes into foreclosure, records show

Friends and family remember José Fernández on the anniversary of his death Marking the one year anniversary of the tragic death of the Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez, friends and family members returned to the jetty where the baseball player crashed and killed himself alongside two of his friends on Monday, Sept. 2 Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Marking the one year anniversary of the tragic death of the Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez, friends and family members returned to the jetty where the baseball player crashed and killed himself alongside two of his friends on Monday, Sept. 2

Late Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez’s Kendale Lakes home has gone into foreclosure.

According to court documents, the principal amount owed on the 4,030 square foot, four-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 3991 SW 128 Ave. is $401,372.11. Add interest plus attorneys fees, inspections and other expenses and the total amount owed is $519,893.68.

He purchased the house for approximately $680,000 back in October 2014, three years after being drafted by the Florida Marlins.

The 24-year-old was killed Sept. 25, 2016, after his boat crashed into a jetty off South Beach. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission concluded that Fernandez, drunk, high on cocaine and speeding, was behind the wheel and to blame for the accident.

Since his death, Fernandez’s estate has been reportedly run by the athlete’s widow, Maria Arias, who was named in the suit filed by lender Colonial Savings F.A. Also named as a defendant is Maritza Fernandez, the baseball star’s mother.

A final judgment on the home was handed down on July 24; if the accrued costs are not met, a public sale for the property is set for 9 a.m. Sept. 23.

According to the Realtor.com and Zillow.com, the “exclusive estate,” complete with tennis court and a backyard retreat, offers plenty of privacy, plus an open floor plan that’s “perfect for entertaining inside and out.”

The Rookie of the Year who averaged 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings did not have financial problems at the time of his death. He made $2.8 million with the Marlins in 2016.

According to ESPN, Fernandez’s salary would have kept going up, to possibly around $11 million the following year.