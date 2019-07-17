Photo gallery: Padres at Marlins | Wednesday, July 17, 2019

A dejected Miami Marlins left fielder Curtis Granderson (21) walks away from the plate after striking out while San Diego Padres catcher Austin Hedges (18) walks towards the closing pitcher to end the game in the ninth as the Miami Marlins play the San Diego Padres at Marlins Park on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Al Diaz
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Chris Paddack (59) pitches in the sixth inning as the Miami Marlins play the San Diego Padres at Marlins Park on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Al Diaz
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Hedges (18) celebrates in the dugout after homer to right field in the fourth inning. Padres second baseman Greg Garcia (5) scores as the Miami Marlins play the San Diego Padres at Marlins Park on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Al Diaz
Miami Marlins catcher Bryan Holaday (28) walks to home plate as the Padres lead in the fourth inning as the Miami Marlins play the San Diego Padres at Marlins Park on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Al Diaz
San Diego Padres center fielder Manuel Margot (7) is safe at second base on a double as Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas (19) is late on the tag in the fourth inning as the Miami Marlins play the San Diego Padres at Marlins Park on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Al Diaz
Miami Marlins first baseman Garrett Cooper (26) keeps an eye towards the infield in the third inning as the Miami Marlins play the San Diego Padres at Marlins Park on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Al Diaz
Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas (19) fields the ball in the second inning as the Miami Marlins play the San Diego Padres at Marlins Park on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Al Diaz
Miami Marlins first baseman Garrett Cooper (26) walks to the dugout in the first inning as the Miami Marlins play the San Diego Padres at Marlins Park on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Al Diaz
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Trevor Richards (36) pitches in the first inning as the Miami Marlins play the San Diego Padres at Marlins Park on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Al Diaz
