Photo gallery: Padres at Marlins | Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Miami Marlins third baseman Yadiel Rivera (2) runs to home plate after Miami Marlins left fielder Harold Ramirez (47) doubles on a line drive to right field against the San Diego Padres in the second inning of a baseball game at Marlins Park in Miami on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
Miami Marlins right fielder Garrett Cooper (26) is tagged out by San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) at second base during the second inning of a baseball game at Marlins Park in Miami on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
Miami Marlins right fielder Garrett Cooper (26) singles on a ground ball to right field against the San Diego Padres in the second inning of a baseball game at Marlins Park in Miami on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Logan Allen (54) talks with his teammates during a timeout against the Miami Marlins in the second inning of a baseball game at Marlins Park in Miami on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
Miami Marlins third baseman Yadiel Rivera (2) singles on a sharp line drive to center field against the San Diego Padres in the second inning of a baseball game at Marlins Park in Miami on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Logan Allen (54) pitches against the Miami Marlins in the second inning of a baseball game at Marlins Park in Miami on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
A bird interrupts the second inning of a Major League Baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the San Diego Padres at Marlins Park in Miami on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
San Diego Padres left fielder Josh Naylor (22) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Miami Marlins in the second inning of a baseball game at Marlins Park in Miami on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
San Diego Padres left fielder Josh Naylor (22) slides into home plate and scores against the Miami Marlins in the second inning of a baseball game at Marlins Park in Miami on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jordan Yamamoto (50) against the San Diego Padres in the second inning of a baseball game at Marlins Park in Miami on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) sits in the dugout before the start of the second inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park in Miami on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
Miami Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson (15) celebrates with his teammates after hitting a home run against the San Diego Padres in the first inning of a baseball game at Marlins Park in Miami on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
Miami Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson (15) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the San Diego Padres in the first inning of a baseball game at Marlins Park in Miami on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Logan Allen (54) pitches against the Miami Marlins in the first inning of a baseball game at Marlins Park in Miami on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jordan Yamamoto (50) against the San Diego Padres in the first inning of a baseball game at Marlins Park in Miami on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jordan Yamamoto (50) against the San Diego Padres in the first inning of a baseball game at Marlins Park in Miami on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
