Photo gallery: Braves at Marlins | Sunday, June 9, 2019

Miami Marlins left fielder Austin Dean (44) reacts after hitting a homerun off of Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried (54) during the bottom of the first inning of a game against the Braves at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, June 9, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Miami Marlins left fielder Austin Dean (44) runs the bases after hitting a homerun off of Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried (54) during the bottom of the first inning of a game against the Braves at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, June 9, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Miami Marlins left fielder Austin Dean (44) runs the bases and reacts after hitting a homerun off of Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried (54) during the bottom of the first inning of a game against the Braves at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, June 9, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried (54) pitches the ball during the first inning of a game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, June 9, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Miami Marlins pitcher Pablo López (49) pitches the ball during the first inning of a game against the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, June 9, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Miami Marlins pitcher Pablo López (49) pitches the ball during the first inning of a game against the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, June 9, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Atlanta Braves catcher Tyler Flowers (25) pswings at the ball before striking out during the first inning of a game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, June 9, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Miami Marlins pitcher Pablo López (49) pitches the ball during the first inning of a game against the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, June 9, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com