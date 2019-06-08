Photo gallery: Braves at Marlins | Saturday, June 8, 2019

Atlanta Braves left fielder Austin Riley (27) slips past Miami Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro (38) to score off of a sacrifice fly by catcher Tyler Flowers (25) during the seventh inning of a game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Miami Marlins center fielder JT Riddle (10) strikes out swinging during the bottom of the ninth inning of a game against the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) holds out a baseball during a game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Miami Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro (38) strikes out swinging during the bottom of the ninth inning of a game against the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) walks to first base after being hit by a pitch thrown by Miami Marlins pitcher Trevor Richards (36) during the fifth inning of a game against the Marlins at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Atlanta Braves catcher Tyler Flowers (25) celebrates with his teammates after winning the second game in the series against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Miami Marlins pitcher Trevor Richards (36) pitches the ball during the sixth inning of a game against the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Miami Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro (38) reacts after Atlanta Braves left fielder Austin Riley (27) slips past him to score off of a sacrifice fly by catcher Tyler Flowers (25) during the seventh inning of a game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Miami Marlins first baseman Martin Prado (14) during a game against the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Miami Marlins pitcher Trevor Richards (36) pitches the ball during the first inning of a game against the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Miami Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson (15) runs for first base after grounding out to Atlanta Braves third baseman Freddie Freeman (5) during the first inning of a game against the Braves at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Miami Marlins first baseman Martin Prado (14) swings at the ball before grounding out to Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) during the second inning of a game against the Braves at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Miami Marlins pitcher Trevor Richards (36) pitches the ball during the first inning of a game against the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Miami Marlins out fielder Curtis Granderson (21) swings at the ball before grounding out to Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) during the first inning of a game against the Braves at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Atlanta Braves pitcher Julio Teheran (49) pitches the ball during the first inning of a game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Atlanta Braves pitcher Julio Teheran (49) pitches the ball during the first inning of a game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Miami Marlins first baseman Martin Prado (14) swings at the ball before grounding out to Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) during the second inning of a game against the Braves at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Miami Marlins pitcher Trevor Richards (36) pitches the ball during the first inning of a game against the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com