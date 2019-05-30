Photo gallery: Giants at Marlins | Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Miami Marlins pinch hitter Curtis Granderson (21) scores on a sacrifice fly by right fielder Garrett Cooper (26) during the seventh inning of an Major League Baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Marlins Park in Miami, Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Marlins players Miguel Rojas (19) Starlin Castro (13) Rosell Herrera (5) Harold Ramirez (47) and Curtis Granderson (21) celebrate their 4-2 win over the San Francisco in a Major League Baseball game at Marlins Park in Miami, Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas (19) and second baseman Starlin Castro (13) celebrate their 4-2 win over the San Francisco in a Major League Baseball game at Marlins Park in Miami, Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Marlins pitcher Sergio Romo (54) reacts to the final out during the ninth inning of an Major League Baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Marlins Park in Miami, Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Marlins won 4-2.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Marlins pitcher Sergio Romo (54) pitches during the ninth inning of an Major League Baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Marlins Park in Miami, Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro (38) is congratulated by third baseman Brian Anderson (15) after scoring on a RBI double by pinch hitter Neil Walker (18) hits a RBI during the seventh inning of an Major League Baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Marlins Park in Miami, Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Marlins pinch hitter Curtis Granderson (21) scores on a sacrifice fly by right fielder Garrett Cooper (26) during the seventh inning of an Major League Baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Marlins Park in Miami, Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Marlins pinch hitter Curtis Granderson (21) scores on a sacrifice fly by right fielder Garrett Cooper (26) during the seventh inning of an Major League Baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Marlins Park in Miami, Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Marlins pinch hitter Curtis Granderson (21) hits a single during the seventh inning of an Major League Baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Marlins Park in Miami, Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Marlins pinch hitter Neil Walker (18) hits a RBI double during the seventh inning of an Major League Baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Marlins Park in Miami, Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner (40) pitches during the fifth inning of an Major League Baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park in Miami, Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Marlins pitcher Pablo Lopez (49) pitches during the fifth inning of an Major League Baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Marlins Park in Miami, Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro (38) is congratulated by Miami Marlins first base/infield coach Trey Hillman (3) after hitting a single during the fourth inning of an Major League Baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Marlins Park in Miami, Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Marlins pitcher Pablo Lopez (49) bunts into a double play during the fourth inning of an Major League Baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Marlins Park in Miami, Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
San Francisco first baseman Giants Brandon Belt (9) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of an Major League Baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park in Miami, Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Marlins left fielder Austin Dean (44) is congratulated by teammates after scoring on a sacrifice fly by second baseman Starlin Castro (13) during the third inning of an Major League Baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Marlins Park in Miami, Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Marlins second baseman Starlin Castro (13) sacrifice fly as left fielder Austin Dean (44) scores during the third inning of an Major League Baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Marlins Park in Miami, Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Marlins pitcher Pablo Lopez (49) pitches during the second inning of an Major League Baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Marlins Park in Miami, Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson (15) hit by a pitch during the first inning of an Major League Baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Marlins Park in Miami, Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner (40) pitches during the first inning of an Major League Baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park in Miami, Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas (19) throws to first base to put out San Francisco Giants left fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) during the first inning of an Major League Baseball game at Marlins Park in Miami, Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com