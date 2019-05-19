Photo gallery: Mets at Marlins | Sunday, May 19, 2019

Miami Marlins left fielder Curtis Granderson (21) high-fives teammate Garret Cooper (26) after homering on a line drive to right field in the eighth inning during a baseball game against the New York Mets at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
Miami Marlins Manager Don Mattingly (8) hugs Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) after he completed the game against the New York Mets at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, May 19, 2019. The Miami Marlins swept the New York Mets in the three game series.
Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) speaks to the media aftert pitching an entire game against the New York Mets to sweep them in the series at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
Miami Marlins left fielder Curtis Granderson (21) homers on a line drive to right field in the eighth inning during a baseball game against the New York Mets at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
Miami Marlins right fielder Rosell Herrera (5) crosses home plate after Marlins left fielder Curtis Granderson (21) gounded out on a single in the sixth inning during a game against the New York Mets at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
New York Mets short stop Robinson Canó (11) attempts to tag out Miami Marlins center fielder Rosell Herrera (5) at second base in the sixth inning during a baseball game against the Marlins at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
New York Mets third baseman J.D. Davis (28) throws to first base after a soft bunt by Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) in the sixth inning during a game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, May 19, 2019
Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) pitches the ball in the first inning during a game against the New York Mets at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
Miami Marlins second baseman Starlin Castro (13) grounds out to New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano in the second inning during a game against the Mets at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) pitches the ball in the first inning during a game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
Miami Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson (15) reacts after lining out sharply to New York Mets center fielder Carlos Gomez (91) in the eighth inning during a game against the Mets at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Brian Anderson was 0-4 at the plate against the Mets on Sunday and 2-7 over the entire series against Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34). New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) pitches the ball in the first inning during a game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) pitches the ball in the first inning during a game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
