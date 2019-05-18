Photo Gallery: Marlins v. Mets | Saturday, May 18, 2019

Marlins second baseman Starlin Castro hits an infield hit in the first inning of the Miami Marlins vs New York Mets, game at the Marlins Park in Little Havana in Miami on Saturday May 18, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Marlins pitcher Pablo Lopez pitches in the first inning of the Miami Marlins vs New York Mets, game at the Marlins Park in Little Havana in Miami on Saturday May 18, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson hits an RBI single in the third inning of the Miami Marlins vs New York Mets, game at the Marlins Park in Little Havana in Miami on Saturday May 18, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Marlins centerfielder Jon Berti hits a solo home run in the first inning of the Miami Marlins vs New York Mets, game at the Marlins Park in Little Havana in Miami on Saturday May 18, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Mets’ catcher Wilson Ramos waits on a throw as Marlins centerfielder Jon Berti scores his second run via Brian Anderson single in the third inning of the Miami Marlins vs New York Mets, game at the Marlins Park in Little Havana in Miami on Saturday May 18, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Marlins pitcher Pablo Lopez throws to first base to put out Mets’ centerfielder Juan Lagares, in the third inning of the Miami Marlins vs New York Mets, game at the Marlins Park in Little Havana in Miami on Saturday May 18, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com