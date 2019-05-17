Photo gallery: Mets at Marlins | Friday, May 17, 2019

A sacrifice bunt by Miami Marlins starting pitcher Trevor Richards (36) advances shortstop Miguel Rojas (19) to second base in the third inning as the Miami Marlins open a three-game series with the New York Mets at Marlins Park on Friday, May 17, 2019.
AL DIAZ
The Marlins celebrate after Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sergio Romo (54) strikes out New York Mets shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria (11) in the ninth inning as the Miami Marlins open a three-game series with the New York Mets at Marlins Park on Friday, May 17, 2019.
AL DIAZ
Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas (19) and third baseman Jon Berti (55) celebrate after scoring on a single by Miami Marlins left fielder Garrett Cooper (26) in the third inning as the Miami Marlins open a three-game series with the New York Mets at Marlins Park on Friday, May 17, 2019.
AL DIAZ
Miami Marlins left fielder Garrett Cooper (26) singles and brings in Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas (19) and third baseman Jon Berti (55) to score in the third inning as the Miami Marlins open a three-game series with the New York Mets at Marlins Park on Friday, May 17, 2019.
AL DIAZ
Miami Marlins third baseman Jon Berti (55) singles in the third inning as the Miami Marlins open a three-game series with the New York Mets at Marlins Park on Friday, May 17, 2019.
AL DIAZ
Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas scores on a single by left fielder Garrett Cooper (26) to score in the third inning as the Miami Marlins open a three-game series with the New York Mets at Marlins Park on Friday, May 17, 2019.
AL DIAZ
Miami Marlins third baseman Jon Berti (55) scores on a single by Miami Marlins left fielder Garrett Cooper (26) in the third inning as the Miami Marlins open a three-game series with the New York Mets at Marlins Park on Friday, May 17, 2019.
AL DIAZ
Miami Marlins left fielder Garrett Cooper (26) is tagged out at second base by New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano (24) in the third inng as the Miami Marlins open a three-game series with the New York Mets at Marlins Park on Friday, May 17, 2019.
AL DIAZ
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Trevor Richards (36) pitches to New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano (24) in the first inning as the Miami Marlins open a three-game series with the New York Mets at Marlins Park on Friday, May 17, 2019.
AL DIAZ
Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas (19) throws in the second inning as the Miami Marlins open a three-game series with the New York Mets at Marlins Park on Friday, May 17, 2019.
AL DIAZ
Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas scores on a single by left fielder Garrett Cooper (26) to score in the third inning as the Miami Marlins open a three-game series with the New York Mets at Marlins Park on Friday, May 17, 2019.
AL DIAZ
