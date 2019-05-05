One final look at the Miami Marlins’ homestand as they get ready for seven road games

Miami Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson (15) swings at a pitch during the first inning of Major League Baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, Sunday, May 5, 2019. dvarela@miamiherald.com

Some extra notes, news and takeaways from the Miami Marlins’ five-game homestand, which included a two-game series split with the Cleveland Indians and a three-game series sweep at the hands of the Atlanta Braves.

The positives:

Caleb Smith: The 27-year-old continues to be the most productive left-handed starting pitcher in the Majors this year after his latest gem against the Indians. The lefty fired seven one-run innings Wednesday, striking out eight, and allowing just four hits and two walks to outduel Corey Kluber. Smith lowered his ERA to 2.00 in the outing, the third best mark in MLB and the best for a lefty. His .168 batting average against is now the best in the National League and his 0.83 WHIP is the best in all of baseball.

He’ll take the mound again for the Marlins (9-24) on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs for the second game of a seven-game road trip.

“I don’t really care who’s up to bat. I just go with my strengths,” Smith said Wednesday. “I felt like every time I looked up it was 0-2, so that helps a lot.”

Brian Anderson: With an eighth-inning hit against the Braves (18-16) on Sunday, Anderson has hit safely in 17 of his last 21 games. It’s not exactly a torrential hot streak, but the slugging third baseman is back to the level of production Miami expected of him after his promising rookie season.

Anderson went 1 for 3 with a walk in the 3-1, 10-inning loss to Atlanta, lifting his batting average to .240, which might not look like much. After he opened the season 6 for 42, it’s major progress for Anderson, who is now 23 for 79 since the disastrous start.





The negatives:

The bullpen: As good as the Marlins’ bullpen was for the first month of the season, there was always a concern it wouldn’t be sustainable. Could 28-year-old rookie relief pitchers like Nick Anderson and Tyler Kinley really keep up their pace all season long? Regression hit those two in particular Saturday against the Braves. Anderson entered the weekend with a 2.08 ERA and coughed up five earned runs in 1 2/3 innings against Atlanta, ballooning his ERA to 4.91. Kinley took a 3.38 ERA into the weekend, then allowed four earned runs in just 1/3 inning, swelling his ERA to 5.51. Miami’s bullpen ERA is now second worst in MLB.

“I didn’t execute my pitch,” Anderson said Saturday after giving up a grand slam. “They capitalized on it.”

Early on, the bullpen looked for a strength for the Marlins because of its sheer depth of power arms. It might still be, but most of those power arms are inexperienced, so there’s still not much of a track record for Miami.

Starlin Castro: The second baseman is mired in his worst slump of the season, now 0 for 23 across his last six games. Castro’s slump follows an April breakthrough, when he went 12 for 31 in an eight-game stretch.

There are a lot of reasons for the offense’s struggles last year and Castro’s woes at the plate certainly aren’t helping. Coming into the season, Castro and Brian Anderson looked like the two most reliable hitters in the lineup. Both have had their fair share of struggles at the plate this year.

Garrett Cooper’s luck: Cooper still can’t seem to catch a break. After injuries limited the slugger to just 14 games in 2018, Cooper has managed to play just four times this season because of a pair of injuries. Cooper’s latest is a left hand contusion, which the Marlins initially hoped wouldn’t be bad enough to send him to the injured list, however a simultaneous injury for utility man Neil Walker forced Miami’s hand and it had to place Cooper on the IL to add another player to its thin bench.





Right field has been a revolving door for the Marlins this season largely because they haven’t gotten to see Cooper out there for an extended stretch. Miami, however, doesn’t expect this injury to keep him off the field long.

“I don’t even know what to say about it,” manager Don Mattingly said Saturday. “We’ve seen little patches of what Coop can do in spring training. It’s been mostly spring training because he hasn’t played here very much. Last year was very few at-bats and then this year hasn’t gotten off to a good start. I don’t even know how to characterize it. It’s not like he’s doing things to himself or he’s goofing around outside the game and getting hurt or anything like that. He’s a guy who works. He does his routine. He’s been unfortunate during the game.”