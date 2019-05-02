Photo gallery: Indians at Marlins | Wednesday, May 1, 2019

Miami Marlins players celebrate their 4-2 win over the Cleveland Indians during a of Major League Baseball game at Marlins Park in Miami, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
DAVID SANTIAGO
Miami Marlins pitcher Sergio Romo (54) and catcher Jorge Alfaro (38) celebrate their 4-2 win over the Cleveland Indians during a of Major League Baseball game at Marlins Park in Miami, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Miami Marlins right fielder Brian Anderson (15) makes a catch on a fly ball by Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis (22) during the ninth inning of Major League Baseball game at Marlins Park in Miami, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana (41) is congratulated by Carlos Gonzalez (24) after hitting a solo home run during the ninth inning of Major League Baseball game at Marlins Park in Miami, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Miami Marlins pitcher Sergio Romo (54) pitches during the ninth inning of Major League Baseball game against the Cleveland Indians at Marlins Park in Miami, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Cleveland Indians center fielder Leonys Martin (2) bunt grounds out during the fourth inning of Major League Baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park in Miami, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Miami Marlins third baseman Jon Berti (55) is congratulated by teammates after scoring on a two run double by Rosell Herrera (5) during the fourth inning of Major League Baseball game against the Cleveland Indians at Marlins Park in Miami, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Miami Marlins third baseman Jon Berti (55) scores on a two run double by Rosell Herrera (5) during the fourth inning of Major League Baseball game against the Cleveland Indians at Marlins Park in Miami, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Miami Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro (38) rounds third base as he scores on a two run double by Rosell Herrera (5) during the fourth inning of Major League Baseball game against the Cleveland Indians at Marlins Park in Miami, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Miami Marlins center fielder Rosell Herrera (5) hits a two run double during the fourth inning of Major League Baseball game against the Cleveland Indians at Marlins Park in Miami, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Miami Marlins third baseman Jon Berti (55) hits a single during the fourth inning of Major League Baseball game against the Cleveland Indians at Marlins Park in Miami, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Miami Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro (38) hits a single during the fourth inning of Major League Baseball game against the Cleveland Indians at Marlins Park in Miami, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez (55) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of Major League Baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park in Miami, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Cleveland Indians pitcher Corey Kluber (28) pitches during the third inning of Major League Baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park in Miami, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Cleveland Indians pitcher Corey Kluber (28) pitches during the third inning of Major League Baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park in Miami, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Cleveland Indians right fielder Jordan Luplow (8) caught stealing as being tag out by Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas (19) during the first inning of Major League Baseball game at Marlins Park in Miami, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Cleveland Indians left fielder Carlos Gonzalez (24) reacts after striking out during the second inning of Major League Baseball game at Marlins Park in Miami, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Miami Marlins pitcher Caleb Smith (31) pitches during the second inning of Major League Baseball game against the Cleveland Indians at Marlins Park in Miami, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Miami Marlins right fielder Brian Anderson (15) hits a RBI single during the first inning of Major League Baseball game against the Cleveland Indians at Marlins Park in Miami, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Miami Marlins right fielder Brian Anderson (15) hits a RBI single during the first inning of Major League Baseball game against the Cleveland Indians at Marlins Park in Miami, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) eyes on the ball as Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas (19) slides safely into third base during the first inning of Major League Baseball game at Marlins Park in Miami, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Miami Marlins left fielder Curtis Granderson (21) slides into third base as Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) tag him out during the first inning of Major League Baseball game at Marlins Park in Miami, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas (19) hits a single during the first inning of Major League Baseball game against the Cleveland Indians at Marlins Park in Miami, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Miami Marlins pitcher Caleb Smith (31) pitches during the first inning of Major League Baseball game against the Cleveland Indians at Marlins Park in Miami, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Miami Marlins pitcher Caleb Smith (31) pitches during the first inning of Major League Baseball game against the Cleveland Indians at Marlins Park in Miami, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
