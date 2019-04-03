Jacob deGrom homers, pitches New York Mets to sweep of Miami Marlins in historic outing

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of Major League Baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park in Miami, Wednesday, April 3, 2019. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

The Miami Marlins showed signs of life against Jacob deGrom in the bottom of the second inning. The Marlins, who inexplicably handled the starting pitcher as well as anyone throughout deGrom’s Cy Young Award-winning 2018, got their first hit in the second inning, a well-struck line drive to left field for Lewis Brinson.

By the top of the third, deGrom had provided Miami an entirely different challenge. Already nursing a one-run lead, deGrom launched a solo home run into the New York Mets’ bullpen to lead off the inning. It was the second home run of the pitcher’s career and blasted the wheels off Trevor Richards’ second start of 2019. The Mets scored twice in the frame on the way to a 6-4 win in front of 7,486 at Marlins Park.

Just the homer would have been enough Wednesday in Miami. DeGrom, who tossed six shutout innings in an Opening Day win against the Washington Nationals on Thursday, mowed through Miami. The right-handed pitcher threw seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits, one walk and striking out a career-high 14. It was deGrom’s 26th consecutive quality start, tying an MLB record set by Bob Gibson for the St. Louis Cardinals in 1968.

Against deGrom, there is no margin for error, so two bad innings doomed the Marlins. The starting pitcher let five of six batters reach safety across the second and third innings, leaving Miami (2-5) in an inescapable hole. New York (5-1) began with a two-out single by outfielder Keon Broxton, who raced home on a triple by shortstop Amed Rosario in the top of the second. Richards (0-1) got out of the inning by inducing a pop up, but then served up the solo homer to deGrom, walked outfielder Brandon Nimmo and surrendered an RBI double to first baseman Pete Alonso.

When deGrom (2-0) is on the mound, six innings with five hits, three walks and three earned runs isn’t near enough for the opposing starter, even with seven strikeouts.

DeGrom did to the Marlins what he’s done to most everyone he’s faced for the past 12 months. He held Miami to only three hits — something he’s now done seven times since the start of last season. The only extra-base hit he allowed came when Rosario misplayed a pop-up by outfielder Rosell Herrera and kicked the ball into right field. It was originally called an error and had the ruling stood deGrom would have had his 10th game without an extra-base hit since 2018 began.

In the top of the eighth inning, catcher Wilson Ramos pinch hit for deGrom. By the time relief pitcher Luis Avilan took the mound for New York in the bottom of the inning, the Marlins were behind 6-0 and a four-run ninth inning, which forced All-star relief pitcher Edwin Diaz in for his third save of the year, couldn’t erase what deGrom had done.