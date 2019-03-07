Photo gallery: Astros at Marlins | Thursday, March 7, 2019

Miami Marlins left fielder Curtis Granderson (21) designated hitter reacts after striking out during the first inning of a Major League Baseball spring training game against the Houston Astros at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Jupiter, FL.
DAVID SANTIAGO
Miami Marlins pitcher Zac Gallen (84) pitches during the fifth inning of a Major League Baseball spring training game against the Houston Astros at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Jupiter, FL.
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly (8) looks from the dugout during the fourth inning of a Major League Baseball spring training game against the Houston Astros at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Jupiter, FL.
Miami Marlins catcher Bryan Holaday hits a single during the fourth inning of a Major League Baseball spring training game against the Houston Astros at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Jupiter, FL.
Miami Marlins left fielder Garrett Cooper (26) hits a single during the fourth inning of a Major League Baseball spring training game against the Houston Astros at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Jupiter, FL.
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly (8) takes the ball from pitcher Jose Urena (62) during the third nning of a Major League Baseball spring training game against the Houston Astros at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Jupiter, FL.
Houston Astros third baseman Aledmys Diaz hits a RBI single during the third inning of a Major League Baseball spring training game against the Miami Marlins at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Jupiter, FL.
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa follows through on a foul ball during the third inning of a Major League Baseball spring training game against the Miami Marlins at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Jupiter, FL.
Miami Marlins catcher Bryan Holaday talks with pitcher Jose Urena (62) during the third inning of a Major League Baseball spring training game against the Houston Astros at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Jupiter, FL.
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander walks into the dugout during the second inning of a Major League Baseball spring training game against the Miami Marlins at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Jupiter, FL.
Miami Marlins catcher Bryan Holaday talks with former teammate Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander during the second inning of a Major League Baseball spring training game at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Jupiter, FL.
Miami Marlins catcher Bryan Holaday reacts after being walk by former teammate Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander during the second inning of a Major League Baseball spring training game at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Jupiter, FL.
Miami Marlins left fielder Garrett Cooper (26) is congratulates by Marlins first base coach Trey Hillman (3) after hitting a single during the second inning of a Major League Baseball spring training game against the Houston Astros at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Jupiter, FL.
Houston Astros catcher Max Stassi scores on a RBI single by Derek Fisher during the second inning of a Major League Baseball spring training game against the Miami Marlins at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Jupiter, FL.
Houston Astros third baseman Aledmys Diaz looks on during the second inning of a Major League Baseball spring training game against the Miami Marlins at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Jupiter, FL.
Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas (19) hits a single during the first inning of a Major League Baseball spring training game against the Houston Astros at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Jupiter, FL.
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander pitches during the first inning of a Major League Baseball spring training game against the Miami Marlins at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Jupiter, FL.
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander pitches during the first inning of a Major League Baseball spring training game against the Miami Marlins at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Jupiter, FL.
Houston Astros third baseman Aledmys Diaz talks Miami Marlins third base coach Fredi Gonzalez (33) during the first inning of a Major League Baseball spring training game at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Jupiter, FL.
Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Urena (62) runs to the dugout during the first inning of a Major League Baseball spring training game against the Houston Astros at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Jupiter, FL.
Houston Astros center fielder Tony Kemp steals second base during the first inning of a Major League Baseball spring training game against the Miami Marlins at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Jupiter, FL.
Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Urena (62) pitches during the first inning of a Major League Baseball spring training game against the Houston Astros at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Jupiter, FL.
Miami Marlins left fielder Garrett Cooper (26) looks on before the start of a Major League Baseball spring training game against the Houston Astros at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Jupiter, FL.
Miami Marlins first baseman Martin Prado (14) looks on before the start of a Major League Baseball spring training game against the Houston Astros at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Jupiter, FL.
Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Urena (62) throws at the bullpen before the start of a Major League Baseball spring training game against the Houston Astros at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Jupiter, FL.
From left to right, Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly, Marlins bullpen coach Dean Treanor, Marlins pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre working with pitcher Drew Steckenrider before the start of a Major League Baseball spring training game against the Houston Astros at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Jupiter, FL.
Miami Marlins pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre works with pitcher Drew Steckenrider before the start of a Major League Baseball spring training game against the Houston Astros at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Jupiter, FL.
Miami Marlins infielder Isan Diaz runs drills before the start of a Major League Baseball spring training game against the Houston Astros at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Jupiter, FL.
Miami Marlins pitcher Trevor Richards (36) during batting before the start of a Major League Baseball spring training game against the Houston Astros at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Jupiter, FL.
Miami Marlins infielder Isan Diaz runs drills before the start of a Major League Baseball spring training game against the Houston Astros at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Jupiter, FL.
