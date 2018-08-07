Photo gallery: Cardinals at Marlins | Monday, August 6, 2018

The Marlins’ #15 Brian Anderson slides safely back to first in the first inning as the Miami Marlins host the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, August 6, 2018.
PATRICK FARRELL
MIAMI HERALD
The Marlins’ #32 Derek Dietrich hits a double in the first inning as the Miami Marlins host the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, August 6, 2018.
PATRICK FARRELL
MIAMI HERALD
Cardinals’ pitcher #7 Luke Weaver throws a pitch in the first inning as the Miami Marlins host the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, August 6, 2018.
PATRICK FARRELL
MIAMI HERALD
A Marlins’ fan shows her support for the team as the Miami Marlins host the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, August 6, 2018.
PATRICK FARRELL
MIAMI HERALD
The Cardinal’s #23 Marcell Ozuna is greeted by ex-teammates Martin Prado and Justin Bour prior to his first game back at Marlins Park since being traded in the off season as the Miami Marlins host the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, August 6, 2018.
PATRICK FARRELL
MIAMI HERALD
Marlins’ pitcher #54 Wei-Yin Chen throws a pitch in the first inning as the Miami Marlins host the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, August 6, 2018.
PATRICK FARRELL
MIAMI HERALD
The Cardinal’s #23 Marcell Ozuna singles in the first inning during his first game back at Marlins Park since being traded in the off season as the Miami Marlins host the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, August 6, 2018.
PATRICK FARRELL
MIAMI HERALD
The visiting team takes the field as the Miami Marlins host the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, August 6, 2018.
PATRICK FARRELL
MIAMI HERALD
The Marlins’ #13 Starlin Castro tags out Jose Martinez in the fourth inning as the Miami Marlins host the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, August 6, 2018.
PATRICK FARRELL
MIAMI HERALD
A Cardinal’s fan cheers her team on as the Miami Marlins host the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, August 6, 2018.
PATRICK FARRELL
MIAMI HERALD
The Cardinal’s #23 Marcell Ozuna is greeted by ex-teammates Martin Prado and Justin Bour prior to his first game back at Marlins Park since being traded in the off season as the Miami Marlins host the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, August 6, 2018.
PATRICK FARRELL
MIAMI HERALD
Marlins manager Don Mattingly argues a catcher interference call with homeplate umpire Jim Reynolds as catcher #11 J.T. Realmuto looks on in the second inning as the Miami Marlins host the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, August 6, 2018.
PATRICK FARRELL
MIAMI HERALD
Marlins’ pitcher Javi Guerra celebrates as he closes out the win in the ninth inning as the Miami Marlins host the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, August 6, 2018.
PATRICK FARRELL
MIAMI HERALD
The Marlins’ #13 Starlin Castro turns a double play on the Cardinals’ #13 Matt Carpenter to end the game in the ninth inning as the Miami Marlins host the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, August 6, 2018.
PATRICK FARRELL
MIAMI HERALD
The Marlins’ #13 Starlin Castro tags out Jose Martinez in the fourth inning as the Miami Marlins host the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, August 6, 2018.
PATRICK FARRELL
MIAMI HERALD
The Marlins’ JT Riddle fields the ball in the seventh inning as the Miami Marlins host the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, August 6, 2018.
PATRICK FARRELL
MIAMI HERALD