Angels’ Anthony Rendon to undergo season-ending hip surgery

Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon is set to undergo season-ending surgery to repair a right hip impingement, the team announced Wednesday.

Rendon, the 31-year-old former All-Star who is in the second season of a seven-year, $245 million contract, had been out since July 5 with a left hamstring strain. It was his third time on the injured list this season.

The team expects Rendon, who was placed on the 60-day IL Wednesday, to be ready by opening day next season. Manager Joe Maddon said he didn’t know whether Rendon would be ready for spring training.

During his injury-plagued 2021 season, Rendon batted a career-low .240 with six home runs and 34 RBIs in 58 games.

He missed 11 games in April with a left groin strain, nine in May after suffering a left knee contusion when he fouled a ball off his leg, and then got hurt again on July 4.

“This year he was never able to get on track, for whatever reason,” Maddon said. “I don’t know how much that hamstring [or] hip had to do with it, but he never seemed to be able to gain any traction. Cause he gets, torrid is the right word, he gets so hot, but he just was not able to do that this year.”

Initially, Rendon’s hamstring injury wasn’t believed to be serious. The team had hoped he would be back by the start of the second half of the season following the All-Star break.

But Maddon said in recent weeks that Rendon’s recovery hadn’t been progressing. The announcement Wednesday was the first time the team had noted a problem with his hip.

Maddon said he didn’t remember when the hip became part of the issue, but seemed to connect that injury with the original diagnosis.

“I just guess, because he wasn’t feeling relief, they went a little bit more deeply with it and the conclusion was something with his hip,” Maddon said. “I guess an impingement. So it’s something I don’t understand, how it goes from [hamstring] to hip, but it did and now we have to treat it.”