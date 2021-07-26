Yankees’ decision at trade deadline could make or break postseason hopes for 2021 and beyond

At 51-47, the Yankees sit in a precarious position.

The win total is an ocean away from what the players, front office and fans expected through 98 games. Still, the team entered Monday just 3.5 games out of a playoff spot with one more remaining series against the Rays, A’s and Mariners, the teams ahead in the Wild Card standings.

Despite the horrendous injury luck and downright poor play defining the Yankees’ 2021 season — and the overwhelming narrative they are the worst team to hit the Bronx in years — this team is not out of the race yet. History tells us that the upcoming trade deadline will not only make or break their hopes for the rest of the season, but could also decide their fate over the next few.

Should they buy, the Yankees can barge into the playoffs. But, as is usually the narrative around selling, they can also add useful young players to build their roster around in 2022 and beyond.

Unfortunately for general manager Brian Cashman, his current crop doesn’t offer a whole lot of players that other teams would break the prospect bank for. This isn’t 2016, when the Yankees were 50-48 through their first 98 games. That year, they were just one win off the pace of the 2021 bunch, but five games behind the Blue Jays in the win column for the second Wild Card berth and playing with an uninspiring, aging roster. That situation pushed Cashman to sell, and he had logical pieces to move that he knew would net a big return.

That’s how Aroldis Chapman became Gleyber Torres, and Andrew Miller fetched Clint Frazier and Justus Sheffield in return. Sheffield and Erik Swanson 一 who came from Texas in the Carlos Beltran deal at that same deadline 一 helped the Yankees get James Paxton later. Cashman executed a shrewd series of swaps that set his team up for success later on. Playoff appearances each year from 2017 to 2020 validated those moves, as Torres, Frazier and Paxton each played varying roles of importance in those postseason pushes.

There are no versions of those trades for the Yankees to make now. Chapman and Beltran were set to be free agents after 2016, and though Miller still had two more years of club control, he offered more value on the trade market. Corey Kluber and Justin Wilson are the only members of the 40-man roster that are free agents at the end of the year. Any GM willing to give up a prized prospect to get one of those pitchers would have to be investigated for collusion. While the Yankees’ current record, in some ways, points to selling 一 and the 2016 team is concrete evidence of one in a similar position choosing to sell 一 the 2021 Yankees do not hold the luxury of sought-after trade chips.

Because of that, buying makes the most sense. The Yankees certainly do not need 一 or likely, want 一 to go all in for this year, but there are moves to be made that could help them in the short term while paying their most impactful dividends in the long term.

Consider 1995, when the Yankees were 50-48 through 98 games but, rather than offloading like their 2016 version did, made a concerted effort to crash the postseason. They’d eventually get there after orchestrating separate trades for David Cone and Ruben Sierra on the same day. Not only did both guys catapult the club into October with strong finishes to their respective regular seasons 一 the Yankees won nine of Cone’s 13 starts after he came over, and Sierra hit .260 with 44 RBI in 56 games down the stretch 一 but they also each contributed in their own way to the 1996 team that won a championship.

Cone came back to New York and put up a 2.88 ERA in the ’96 regular season and won the pivotal third game of the World Series. Sierra wound up getting traded for Cecil Fielder, whose .391 average against the Braves in the World Series led to a ring ceremony and parade. Swinging trades for similar player types who won’t immediately bolt after the season (Minnesota’s Jose Berrios, Washington’s Trea Turner and Texas’ Joey Gallo come to mind) could set the Yankees up nicely for an organized push toward the 2021 playoffs. But with Berrios, Turner or Gallo, or whatever other controllable players the team might be eyeing, the major return on investment would come in 2022, when you have to imagine things won’t go as catastrophically wrong as they have for the ’21 Yankees.

Of course, to acquire players of that caliber, the front office would have to be willing to part with some of their top prospects. That may ultimately be what keeps any major deals from getting done, but accepting defeat and calling the rest of this season a wash shouldn’t be what holds Cashman back. At the right price, there are a handful of players that could get these Yankees oriented back to where they believe they should be.

The precedent is there for teams in the Yankees’ current position making a splash at the deadline. Cashman very well knows that if he shoots his shot, he could set his team up nicely for a bounce back year in 2022, even if it means ridding the Yankees’ farm of some minor leaguers.

But as Cashman also very well knows, if you never try, you’ll never know.