Red Sox’s Renfroe hoping to stay hot in June

Hunter Renfroe could top the list of Red Sox players sorry to see May go.

The outfielder tore through opposing pitching in his 24 games, totaling eight doubles and six home runs. Renfroe posted a slash line of .319/.333/.604 and emerged as a dangerous presence in the bottom half of the lineup.

The right fielder was up to sixth in the order on Tuesday night as Boston took on the Astros at Minute Maid Park. Renfroe doubled and homered out of the ninth spot on Monday, scoring the only two Boston runs in an 11-2 drubbing. Alex Verdugo’s RBI double chased Renfroe home in the top of the sixth and he crushed a solo shot to deep left in the top of the eighth.

“Where I hit in the lineup isn’t a huge deal to me,” Renfroe said. “I go out there every day and work as hard as I can and help the team try to win as much as I can.”

Renfroe was signed to a one-year deal in free agency last offseason after being non-tendered by the Rays. He crushed a combined 85 home runs with the Padres in three seasons from 2017-19, but his 403 strikeouts in that same timeframe earned him a reputation as an all-or-nothing hitter. Renfroe struck out a comparatively low 19 times last month and has started to use the opposite field more than at any previous point in his career.

“I pull the baseball with power,” Renfroe said. “That’s always going to be my persona — hitting homers to the pull side. That’s what I do.

“I really tried to work on my game — I want to say it was in ‘19. I went into spring training saying I wanted to hit the ball the other way with power. I wanted to make the defense respect me.”

Renfroe has put in the hours with Red Sox hitting coach Tim Hyers and assistant hitting coach Peter Fatse. He feels more comfortable and direct to the ball at the plate, cutting down what he described as a long-time hitch preceding his right-handed swing. Renfroe’s improvements in May have been dramatic — he slashed just .167/.235/.250 through 19 games in April.

“It started in Texas when he hit that big home run, and then he hit some balls the other way,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “He’s made some adjustments. He’s actually been more disciplined, although he’s not walking that much. He's controlling the at-bat.”

Renfroe opened the month with his second home run of the season, a drive to deep left at Globe Life Field in Texas on May 1. That eventually became two home runs in three games and Renfroe was off and running. He entered Tuesday 9-for-13 with multiple-hit games in each of his last four, cracking five doubles and two homers.

“I’m not trying to hit a homer every swing,” Renfroe said. “I’m trying to make good, hard contact toward the middle of the field. Wherever the ball goes, it goes.”

Renfroe is among the premier right fielders in the game with his glove, accounting for five defensive runs saved through his first 44 games. His impact on winning in the field has spilled over to his performance at the plate — an .889 OPS in Boston victories and a .559 OPS in defeats. Renfroe is making a strong case to be tendered a contract in arbitration next offseason and should have a more secure professional future with continued production like this.

“I wanted to stay in the middle of the field and do what I could for us,” Renfroe said. “Taking my hits when I could. Went through spring really working on it hard and making sure I was staying on the baseball, and it kind of paid off.”