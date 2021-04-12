Monday’s Orioles-Mariners game postponed due to inclement weather; doubleheader set for Tuesday at 4:05 p.m.

A cool, rainy night at Camden Yards pushed back the start of this week’s four-game series between the Orioles and Seattle Mariners, with Monday’s game postponed a day to be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader beginning at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday.

Monday’s game was scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m., but after a roughly 90-minute delay in light but unpleasant rain, it was postponed.

The Orioles (4-5) were set to continue their first homestand of the season against a Mariners (5-4) team that’s making its only trip to Baltimore in 2021 this week.

With a seven-inning doubleheader Tuesday, the teams will play four times in three days, with a night game Wednesday before a day game Thursday at 12:35 p.m. Tuesday’s second game will begin approximately 45 minutes after the first game concludes.

Orioles left-hander John Means (1-0, 0.77 ERA) will start the first game Tuesday, while right-hander Dean Kremer (0-1, 9.00 ERA), the scheduled starter for Monday’s game, will start Game 2.

Left-handers Justus Sheffield (0-1, 7.20 ERA) and Nick Margevicius (0-1, 7.71 ERA) were lined up for Seattle over the next two games.