Steve Cohen puts friend Chris Christie on Mets’ board

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie joined the Mets’ Board of Directors on Friday, the team announced in a statement.

Mets owner and Steve Cohen are friends dating back, at least, to Christie’s run for president in the 2016 Republican primary. Cohen donated $1 million to Christie’s failed campaign. Cohen’s wife, Alexandra, also separately donated $1 million in support of Christie’s run in 2015.

Cohen later donated $1 million to Donald Trump’s inauguration as president.

Christie’s son, Andrew, also works for the Mets as the coordinator of amateur and international scouting.

“I am honored to be named to the Mets Board of Directors,” Christie said in the statement. “Steve and Alex Cohen have been great friends to me and Mary Pat for years and we thank them for including me in this new challenge and opportunity. As a Mets fan for the last 53 years, I am looking forward to helping Steve, Alex and the New York Mets organization bring a great experience to Mets fans and the community.”

Jeanne Melino also joined the Mets’ Board of Directors and became the senior vice president of the Amazin’ Mets Foundation. Melino will oversee community engagement and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts for the team.

Christie and Melino join Cohen, former Mets owner and current Chairman Emeritus Fred Wilpon, and Mets Vice Chairman Andrew Cohen on the Board, per the team.

“Chris and Jeanne are friends and trusted advisers with decades of leadership experience,” Steve Cohen said. “I welcome them both to the Board and I look forward to working with them on behalf of our fans, our community and the team.”