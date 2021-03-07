Paul Sullivan: Jake Arrieta’s return to the Chicago Cubs conjures memories of Fergie Jenkins in the 1980s. Can Arrieta delay Father Time a few more years?

Jake Arrieta returned to the mound in a Chicago Cubs uniform Sunday afternoon at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Ariz., kicking off his second act in Chicago.

Whether this is the beginning of the new Jake or the end of old Jake is yet to be determined, but if the Cubs hope to prove most of the experts wrong in 2021, Arrieta will have to be a big reason.

Arrieta, who turned 35 on Saturday, escaped a first-inning jam in a 5-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, throwing two scoreless innings and retiring the final six batters after a single and a walk. He averaged 92 mph on his sinker in a 30-pitch outing and was satisfied with the performance.

“Being somewhere you’ve been before with a lot of high-quality relationships that have developed over the last six, seven years,” he told reporters in Scottsdale. “Being familiar with the environment, the people and understanding what this Cubs organization is truly about, they’ve continued to put great people in the right places, allowing players to maximize their potential.”

The comfort zone — playing with his old catcher, with familiar faces in the dugout and fans who revere him — was a big factor in his decision to sign with the Cubs.

“Does that mean I couldn’t have pitched somewhere else successfully?” he asked rhetorically. “No. But it definitely doesn’t hurt to have guys like David (Ross) in the dugout as my manager now, playing alongside (Kris Bryant), (Anthony) Rizzo and Javy (Baez) and (Kyle) Hendricks. The list goes on. Ian Happ now ... it’s all positive. There’s really no other way to look at it.”

Arrieta’s story isn’t a new one. Return engagements have long been part of baseball lore.

It was 39 years ago the Cubs signed 37-year-old legend Fergie Jenkins for a second go-around in Chicago, a signing some saw as a sentimental move to help boost attendance. Jenkins posted six straight 20-win seasons with the Cubs from 1967 to ’72, but he was past his prime and coming off a 5-8 season with the Texas Rangers with a career-high 4.50 ERA.

“I’m shocked,” Jenkins told the Chicago Tribune’s Bob Verdi after signing during the 1981 winter meetings of 1981. “I thought I was going to wind up in Oakland. But I’ve worn the Cub uniform more than any other uniform, and if things are changing the way they say things are changing in Chicago, it could be exciting. I had some great seasons there. I just hope fans don’t expect me to come there and be a savior, you know what I mean? They remember me as a 20-game winner.”

Cubs fans remember Arrieta as a dominant starter who carried the team on his back with 22 wins and a 1.77 ERA in 2015, when hitters batted .185 against him with a .507 OPS. It was perhaps the greatest season by a pitcher in franchise history and one of the best since Bob Gibson’s brilliant 1968 season for the St. Louis Cardinals, in which he posted a 1.12 ERA.

Arrieta can’t replicate near-perfection at his age, but he believes he has enough left in the tank to make Cubs President Jed Hoyer look prescient.

“Does that mean I’m going to perform at an elite level every start?” he said. “I would like to, but baseball usually dictates otherwise.”

Arrieta didn’t enjoy the same kind of success in Philadelphia after signing a three-year, $75 million deal in 2018. Last year hitters batted .298 against him with an .814 OPS. Ross pointed out the difficulty of going to a new team with a huge contract and “trying to live up to that and making sure you stay true to yourself.”

“Coming back here, that’s the focus,” Ross said. “Finding the medium of where he feels comfortable, including the age factor. This game does get harder as Father Time creeps in. So finding that balance of what his body is able to do and what we recognize where he got off track and be able to execute pitches, being comfortable with the group around you, opens up trust and trying new things that you may not do somewhere else.”

Having Arrieta around may be as beneficial to Hendricks as anyone on the team.

“We both said it was weird, it was like no time had ever passed,” Hendricks said at the start of camp. “I was like, I don’t know where those three years went, but it was almost like he never left. So me and him have had an awesome relationship since Day 1. He kind of took me under his wing when I first came up to the big leagues, taught me a lot about being a pro.”

The lessons learned are noticeable. Ross on Sunday called Hendricks the “pro-est pro I’ve been around,” which we can only assume means there is no higher form of professionalism. He’s now the undisputed ace of the staff, while Arrieta figures to be penciled into the No. 3 spot in the rotation behind Zach Davies.

So how did Jenkins fare in his second stint with the Cubs? After leading the team with 14 wins in 1982, he signed a two-year deal. But the Cubs released him in spring training 1984, only 16 wins shy of 300.

“It was inevitable, I guess,” Jenkins said that day. “The handwriting was on the wall. You can’t close the door on foreseen things. I have a ton of memories. I’ll always remember that game in ’67 when we went into first place against the Reds and the fans wouldn’t leave the ballpark. We’re all gone now — Banks, Williams, Kessinger, Hundley. We all have to leave sometime.”

Everyone wants to go out in the manner they choose, but that’s not always an option.

Time is undefeated, and sooner or later it catches up to everyone, including Arrieta. But if he stays injury-free, he may be able to delay it a few more years.

Arrieta’s legacy with Cubs fans is secure, just as Jenkins’ was when he was let go in ’84.

“There will be new heroes for Cubs fans in the future,” Jenkins said on his way out the door.

That’s a truism for every team in every sport.

Players come and go, but the game goes on.