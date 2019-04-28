Paul Sullivan: The good, bad and ugly from the first month of the White Sox season

A rare late-April snowstorm Saturday led to the postponement of the White Sox-Tigers game, which was rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader July 3 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

With a brief pause in the action, let's take a look at some of the more newsworthy events of the first month of the season in our "Good Sox/Bad Sox" update:

Tim Anderson's bat tossing

Good Sox: Anderson doubled down with another memorable bat flip – technically a bat toss – Friday after hitting a walk-off home run against the Tigers. Despite all the controversy ignited by his original bat flip and subsequent plunking by Royals starter Brad Keller on April 17, which led to a one-game suspension for reportedly using inappropriate language, Anderson obviously isn't going to let anyone tell him how to have fun. Moreover, his attitude seems to be fueling his performance.

Bad Sox: Aside from the 12-11 comeback win Friday, the Sox generally aren't taking advantage of Anderson's hot hitting – he leads the American League with a .402 average – or doing a good job of promoting their most entertaining player.

Eloy Jimenez's ankle injury

Good Sox: It could've been worse. When Jimenez's right foot twisted awkwardly during its meeting with the outfield padding Friday night, it conjured up fears of torn ligaments and months of rehab. The Sox diagnosed it as a sprained ankle with no fracture. They did not reveal the MRI results Saturday. Jimenez said it was "really painful" and was wearing a walking boot after the game. If it's just a sprain, the Sox will be very fortunate. If it's worse, it will be another gut punch akin to the elbow injury in September that will sideline Michael Kopech until 2020.

Bad Sox: More bad luck for the Sox after the season-ending Tommy John surgeries to Kopech and Dane Dunning and various injuries to other prospects. Jimenez has had a difficult time staying healthy.

Sub-.500 record

Good Sox: Though the Sox weren't expected to contend, they were only 4 1/2 games out of first Saturday despite a 10-14 record. General manager Rick Hahn was not satisfied. "When you look strictly at the record, it's not where we want to be, it's not what we expected," he told reporters before Friday's game. Hahn then added a caveat: "But when you look at the progress made by some young, important players, there are a lot of positives so far."

Bad Sox: The Sox have not capitalized on a stress-free schedule, going 6-7 against three other rebuilding teams: the Royals, Orioles and Tigers. The starting pitching has been particularly awful, negating the potential impact of the late-inning tandem of Kelvin Herrera and Alex Colome. They should at least be one of the more advanced rebuilds in Year 3.

Jose Abreu's baserunning blunder

Good Sox: Abreu passed Anderson while rounding first base after hitting a go-ahead, three-run home run Friday but was ruled out after the Tigers challenged, leaving him with a two-run single. Abreu admitted it was his mistake for not paying attention to Anderson, who was heading back to tag up in case the fly ball was caught. Anderson said Abreu "kind of shocked me" by being that far. "I felt bad, but we won the game and that's what matters," Abreu said. OK, no harm, no foul.

Bad Sox: There is a reason why you've never seen that happen before. It's inexcusable baserunning that could've cost the Sox the game. Paying attention is part of the job.

Ervin Santana is designated for assignment

Good Sox: At least they pulled the plug on Santana after three bad starts, admitting the mistake. Someone in management was paying attention.

Bad Sox: Santana threw only 24 2/3 innings in 2018, hadn't pitched since Aug. 16, underwent finger surgery, signed during spring training and wasn't sent to the minors to build arm strength before his first Sox start in April. Trying to rust-proof the 36-year-old Santana might have been a low-risk move on a rebuilding team, and the Sox had money to burn after Manny Machado rejected them. But guaranteeing Santana $4.3 million if he made the team was crazy. Whom were the Sox bidding against?

Dylan Cease's call-up

Good Sox: The team's top pitching prospect is on his way ... pretty soon. "He's still developing," Hahn said. "But he's got the arsenal that's going to force his way here, probably, at some point over the course of the summer."

Bad Sox: The decision to bounce Santana apparently won't speed up Cease's much-anticipated arrival, or will it? "We'll see," Hahn said. "It could be early or it could be late." That cleared things up.

Luis Robert's sore thumb

Good Sox: Robert returned to the Class A Winston-Salem lineup Friday, five days after experiencing left thumb soreness. He's hitting .444 with an .857 slugging percentage in 16 games but could soon be on the move. "You're seeing what Luis Robert is doing in High A right now that may necessitate a change here in the not-too-distant future to add more challenges for him," Hahn said. Robert hit .385 with eight RBIs in 13 spring training at-bats before tearing up Class A pitching. He looks like the real deal.

Bad Sox: That promotion won't be to the Sox, where he would be a welcome presence in center field. Robert played only 45 Class A games last year, thanks in part to two thumb injuries, slowing his progression.

Ozzie and Frank Show

Good Sox: Former Sox teammates Ozzie Guillen and Frank Thomas were hired as analysts for the team's pregame show on NBC Sports Chicago. Their candor has been refreshing, whether it's Thomas suggesting Leury Garcia is better off as a fourth outfielder or Guillen pointing out the fallacy of the "Ricky's boys don't quit" mantra. They seem to bring out the best in each other and aren't afraid to speak their minds – even if it doesn't fit into the team's rebuild narrative.

Bad Sox: They might be a little too honest for the Sox, a la Jimmy Piersall in the 1970s.

Don Cooper's status

Good Sox: Status quo. The veteran Sox pitching coach was not responsible for the Santana signing, the Ivan Nova trade or the Sox being in the middle of a rebuild.

Bad Sox: Status quo. He's also not accountable for the staff's 5.68 ERA or the rotation's major-league-worst 6.64 ERA.