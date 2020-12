Miami-Dade High Schools Miami Central Head Coach Roland Smith on defeating Lake Minneola 46-0 December 18, 2020 05:24 PM

Miami Central Head Coach Roland Smith speaks to the media flowing his team's win over Lake Minneola 46-0 to bring the 7th Class 6A State Championship to the school, at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida, on Friday, December 18, 2020.