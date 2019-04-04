Hialeah sweeps GMAC water polo finals

Wednesday was a good day in the pool for the Hialeah High water polo teams.

The T-Breds swept the competition at the GMAC tournament hosted by MAST Academy, with the boys defeating Krop 15-10 and the girls beating Mourning 30-4 to take home both titles.

For the Hialeah boys, who are now 16-1 on the year, Adrian Mena scored a game-high 10 goals, while Lester Machado added 3 goals, 4 steals and 3 assists. The girls, who are a perfect 17-0 on the season and are the defending state champions, had big days from Paula Dominguez (10 goals, 4 steals, 3 assists), Jeannet Garcia (5 goals, 6 assists, 4 steals) and Alejandra Aranguren (5 goals, 4 assists, 4 steals).

BASEBALL

▪ South Dade 6, Key West 5: WP - Dylan Quintana (3-0) 3 IP, 0 R, 3 K; Brandon Moreno 2-2, 2 RBI; Daniel Lavoy 2-3, HR, 2 RBI; SD: 7-7.

SOFTBALL

▪ Carrollton 16, Ransom Everglades 5: WP - Melanie Florez (12-3) 5 IP, 5 Ks; Taylor Jauregui 2-4; Ceci De La Guardia 2-4; CAR: 12-3.

▪ Coral Park 17, Miami Beach 6.

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

▪ Sunset 3, Reagan 2 (25-18, 25-19, 19-25, 15-25, 18-16)

▪ Belen Jesuit 3, Ferguson 0: Eric Diaz 9 kills, 10 digs, 5 aces; Herman Suarez 28 assists, 4 digs, 2 aces; Mario Cobo 8 kills, 4 blocks; Daniel Cantens 6 kills, 4 blocks; BEL: 20-3.

FLAG FOOTBALL

▪ Chaminade-Madonna 20, Somerset 0

▪ Hialeah Gardens 25, Reagan 0

▪ Northwestern 46, Hialeah-Miami Lakes 0

BOYS’ TENNIS

▪ Gulliver Prep 6, Ransom Everglades 1: Nicholas Gore 5-2; Yannick Rahman 8-3; Alvaro Gonzalez 8-6; Eric Brook 8-0; Brook/Gonzalez 7-5; Dimise/Rabassa 6-3.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

▪ Gulliver Prep 5, Ransom Everglades 2: Sophia Fornaris 8-1; Chiara von Gerlach 8-1; Sofia Restrepo 8-3; Katerine Navarro 8-3; Tory Hagenlocker 8-2.