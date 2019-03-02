In double overtime, Miami girls fall in state championship for second straight year

Miami spent all season thinking about the way its season ended in 2018. The Stingarees were very literally centimeters away from winning the third state championship in program history when a last-second shot hung on the rim for what felt like an eternity before spinning back to the floor.
For the next year, Miami will be thinking about another heartbreaking loss. A three-pointer by Apopka Wekiva in the final seconds of regulation forced overtime and Wekiva eventually pulled away in double overtime to beat the Stingarees, 45-41, in the Class 9A girls’ basketball championship Saturday at the RP Funding Center.
This year, victory was seconds away rather than centimeters.
“They showed more resilience than us,” coach Sam Baumgarten said after the loss. “I’ve got kids with bad body language. We’ve got to bring that up.”
The Stingarees’ offense was an issue all weekend in Lakeland and the same was true in the 9A title game. Miami (28-6) shot just 29.8 percent from the field and missed all 14 of its three-point attempts. The Stingarees scored in single digits in every period but the fourth quarter, when they finally jumped ahead.
Miami trailed most of the way after Colleen Bucknor once again found herself in first-quarter foul trouble at George W. Jenkins Arena. The star forward picked up her first foul just 56 seconds into the game when she tried to take a charge in transition, then picked up another 4:09 later, tagged for a charge of her own in transition. For the second straight game, Bucknor headed to the bench in the first quarter.
For the second straight game, Miami’s offense fell apart without her.
“Our main thing was to continue to attack,” Wekiva coach Tommie Butts said after his team’s win. “We wanted to attack them.”
The Stingarees led 8-4 when Bucknor went to the bench, then went scoreless for the next 6:02 while she remained on the sideline. The Mustangs (26-6) led 12-8 when Bucknor returned with 4:53 left in the half. Miami spent the rest of the game trying to catch up.
The Stingarees finally did in the first minute of the fourth quarter. Senior post player Shekinah Rachel made a free throw to tie the game, then Bucknor finally put Miami ahead with 7:05 left. The junior finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Stingarees, and Rachel added another 13 points and eight rebounds.
Miami entered the game with a clear size advantage and tried to use it early. Bucknor, Rachel and star post player Cheyanne Daniels, who has signed a National Letter of Intent with the Florida International Panthers, give the Stingarees three starters 5-foot-11 or taller. Wekiva doesn’t have a single player taller than 5-11, but forced Miami to play small as guards Sedayjha Payne and Brierra Williams both scored in double figures.
For the second straight offseason, the Stingarees will try to look forward while still inevitably thinking backward.
“You just move forward and coach them up,” Baumgarten said, “and hope that the next group does it better.”
