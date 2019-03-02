South Dade wrestling wins regional again, now aims for sixth consecutive state title

The buzz all season long was that this might be the year South Dade got unseated as far as its long-time domination of wrestling in Miami-Dade and Broward County.
That the Southwest Eagles might give them a run for their money.
But as it turned out, just like they did at GMACs three weeks ago, the Bucs and head coach Vic Balmeceda had plenty of money left in the bank as South Dade won its sixth consecutive Region 4-3A title on Saturday at Ronald Reagan High School.
With eight Bucs wrestlers making it to Saturday evening’s finals out of a possible 14 weight classes, South Dade already held a comfortable 29-point lead over the second-place Eagles.
Six of those eight Bucs wrestlers, led by the coach’s son and nationally-ranked Brevin Balmeceda, won their respective weight classes and this day, as so many others always seem to do, belonged to South Dade. The Bucs finished 44 points ahead of the Eagles and 103 points ahead of third-place Columbus.
South Dade will now set its sights on Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee next weekend as Vic Balmeceda will take 11 wrestlers to the state tournament as the Bucs set out to win a sixth consecutive state title and 14th overall.
Southwest will also bring a formidable army of wrestlers (nine, including five regional champions, Nicholas Rios, Sebastian Melguizo, Julian Hernandez and Christian Sanchez) to Kissimmee as well as Columbus which will bring eight.
“To be honest, while it’s great winning regionals again, what this weekend is all about is just simply trying to get as many kids up there to state as possible,” said Vic Balmeceda. “If Southwest or anybody else were to come out on top, more power to them but at this point it’s just about getting kids qualified and we did a nice job of that.”
But the team mostly like to push the Bucs and keep them from a sixth straight title might be Orange Park Fleming Island. Six weeks ago, at the state duels in Kissimmee, the two schools went at it down to the wire for the title as South Dade had to win its final four matches to barely edge out Fleming which will bring a total of 12 wrestlers to Kissimmee.
“Fleming Island is bringing 12, on more than us so anything I can get to keep our kids hungry with a little motivation is always good,” said Vic Balmeceda. “We’re looking forward to the challenge.”
It took Brevin Balmeceda all of 36 seconds to pin Rivaldo Valmy of North Miami to win the 160 lbs. weight class and move his individual record this season to 57-1. He will look to close out a brilliant career before heading off to Oklahoma State next week seeking a fourth individual state title next week and third in a row.
Other Bucs winners were two other defending state champions in Bretli Reyna (132) and Todd Perry (170) along with Tyler Orta (126), Joshua Swan (138) and Kenneth Crouse (220).
Some other back stories from the day’s events featured a big matchup in the finals of the 120 lbs. class and Southwest wrestler Jose Gonzalez who, even though he never came close to beating Orta in the finals of the 126, (lost 13-4) was a surprise entry in the finals. Gonzalez was the No. 4 seed but stunned top seeded Fawshawn Renejuste of Coral Gables in the semifinals 8-5.
Having met four previous times this year, each having won twice, Columbus’ Charles Huffman and Southwest’s Sebastian Melguizo met once again for the 120 lbs title.
It turned out to be perhaps the best match of the day as Melguizo, after losing a 5-4 lead with 10 seconds left in regulation when he inadvertently poked Huffman in the eye tying the match at five, won it 20 seconds into overtime with a two-point takedown.
The back story is that the two were not only teammates at Columbus last year (before Melguizo transferred to Southwest last summer) but have been sparring partners on the mat and friends since they were in the fifth grade.
“A tough match and tough opponent,” said Melguizo. “I guess going up against somebody I’ve know for so long always brings out the best in me as I’m sure it brings out the best in him as well,” said Melguizo. “Once I lost the lead and went to overtime, I knew I just wanted to try and look for something early and go for the quick takedown, caught an opening and went for it. We’ve got a lot of respect for each other and maybe we’ll see each other again next week at states.”
Team scores
South Dade 264; Southwest 220; Columbus 161.5; Southridge 128; Coral Park 116.5; Palmetto 103; North Miami 84; Cypress Bay 69.5; Ferguson 46; Miami Beach 38.5; Coral Reef 37.5; Miami High 35; Braddock 31.5; McArthur 29; Krop 29; Cooper City 25; Coral Gables 24; West Broward 23; Western 17; Homestead 16; Killian 13; Miramar 12.5; Nova 12; Hollywood Hills 11; Mater Academy 11; American 8; Flanagan 8; South Plantation 6; Everglades 4; Hialeah Gardens 3; South Miami 1; Reagan 0.
Championship results
106: Nicholas Rios (SW) d. Adrian Morales (SD) 7-6; 113: Christopher Busutil (SR) d. Jacob Delgado (SD) Major decision, 12-3; 120: Sebastian Melguizo (SW) d. Charles Huffman (COL) 7-5, OT; 126: Tyler Orta (SD) d. Jose Gonzalez (SW) Major decision, 13-4; 132: Bretli Reyna (SD) d. Destin Jones (PAL) Fall, 5:33; 138: Joshua Swan (SD) d. Angel Sanchez (NM) Major decision, 14-6; 145: Julian Hernandez (SW) d. Ryan Garcia (CP) Fall, 3:05; 152: Johnny Lovett (SR) d. Steven Villalobos (CP) Fall, 1:22; 160: Brevin Balmeceda (SD) d. Rivaldo Valmy (NM) Fall, 0:36; 170: Todd Perry (SD) d. Brent Becerra (COL) Fall, 2:25; 182: Adrian Vidaud (SW) d. Sammy Bencid (CP) Decision, 2-1; 195: Carmine Dascoli (COL) d. Caio DeAlmeida (CB) Fall, 2:51; 220: Kenneth Crouse (SD) d. Christopher Valdes (MH) Major decision, 13-3; 285: Christian Sanchez (SW) d. Maxwell Diaz (CP) Fall, 1:19.
More regional results
▪ Region 4-2A (area teams only): Goleman 94.5 (fifth out of 32), South Broward 92.5 (sixth), Doral Academy 87.5 (seventh), Archbishop McCarthy 44 (13th), Norland 38.5 (14th), Northwestern 36 (15th), Central 31 (18th), Belen Jesuit 28.5 (19th), Hialeah-Miami Lakes 20 (21st), Stranahan 18 (22nd), Boyd Anderson 16 (23rd), Sunset 12 (T-24th), Miami Springs 4 (T-27th), Northeast 4 (T-27th), Dillard 3 (T-29th), Mourning 3 (T-29th).
▪ Region 4-1A: Cardinal Gibbons 213.5, Mater Lakes 206.5, Somerset Academy 192, Delray American Heritage 176, Key West 125, Coral Springs Charter 108.5, Pace 87, Jackson 65.5, Edison 51, Jupiter Christian 34, Cardinal Newman 33, Plantation American Heritage 31, Westminster Christian 22, Coral Shores 21, Calvary Christian 19, Coconut Creek 19, Saint Andrews 18, Lincoln Park 16, Booker T. Washington 13, Benjamin School 13, Fort Pierce Westwood 12, Riviera Prep 11.
