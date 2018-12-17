Miami-Dade High Schools

After setting Miami-Dade passing records, Carol City’s QB makes his college decision

By Jordan McPherson

December 17, 2018 11:16 AM

Daniel Richardson didn’t want to wait until Wednesday to announce where he will be playing college football.

The Carol City quarterback who owns a pair of Miami-Dade career passing records announced on his personal Twitter page Monday morning that he has committed to play at Central Michigan. The announcement comes a week after the Chippewas offered him a scholarship and two days after Richardson took his official visit to campus. Richardson chose Central Michigan over FIU, FAU, Toledo and UAB.

Richardson will sign his national letter of intent at the start of the early signing period on Wednesday and early enroll at Central Michigan on Jan. 7.

Richardson, a three-star prospect and the No. 49 dual-threat quarterback in this recruiting cycle according to the 247Sports Composite ranking, will play under new Central Michigan head coach Jim McElwain, the former Florida Gators head coach who spent this past season as the wide receivers coach at Michigan.

Richardson wrapped up an illustrious high school career. He threw for 3,254 yards and 32 touchdowns during his senior season at Carol City to finish his four-year preps career as the Dade County leader in career passing yards (9,791) and passing touchdowns (117). The Chiefs’ season ended with a regional semifinals loss to district rival Central.

Richardson is the second South Florida player to commit to Central Michigan this cycle, joining two-star offensive tackle Vashon Bailey out of Pembroke Pines Somerset Academy.

