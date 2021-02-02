Cardinal Gibbons wrestling wins 22nd county title; Cypress Bay places second

Cardinal Gibbons High School won the Broward County Wrestling Tournament, under the auspices of the BCAA, on Saturday at Coral Springs High School.

That marks the 22nd county title for the Chiefs.

“I was very proud of the guys; they had a lot challenges to overcome,” said first-year Gibbons coach Jamel Morris, who is a three-time Broward County champion. “It’s a young team, and we wanted them to go out there and make a statement for themselves, and they did.”

Gibbons has three seniors: Tyler Cabral (138), who was second at state last year; Jertavis Black (285) who was fourth at state; and Austin Cooper (182).

Cabral and Black helped lead the Chiefs as two of the team’s five county champs Saturday along with Diego Peralto (132), Nicholas Yancey (113) and Peyton Vargas (106). Black was also named an Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament. Cooper was one of three runners-up for Gibbons.

The Chiefs scored 238.5 points. Cypress Bay had a solid showing with a runner-up finish at 190, followed by always tough St. Thomas Aquinas at 140. An improving Miramar was fourth at 109.5.

Matthew Palermo (120) and Robert Limperis (152) also placed second for Gibbons. Sajid Mabud (126) and Richard Tauriello (170) third, and Christian Yancey (145) fourth. Sean Portley (160) was fifth.

Runner-up Cypress Bay celebrated four county champions, four runner-up finishes and a fifth place. Leading the Lightning were county champs Jared Campbell (220), Erik Rodriguez (152), Rafael Diniz (145), and Gabriel Herrero (120). Rodriguez also received an Outstanding Wrestler award.

Andrew Punzalan (106), Jordan Escarra (113), Connor Ivory (138), and Justin Jensen (160) each took second. Javier Veras (285) was fifth.

“I’m proud of the team,” Cypress Bay coach Allen Held said. “We brought nine to the tournament, and eight made the finals: four champs, four runners-up and a fifth. The mindset of: it’s all practice til districts.”

Miramar impressed at the three-day event, too. The Patriots placed fourth in the county with eight county placers. Joe Louis led the way by winning the county title at 160 and earning an Outstanding Wrestler award.

Teammate Imari Milton was second. Daniel Jean Charles third, Kylan Butler fourth, Jalen Johnson fourth, Shemar Barthelus fifth, Ashton Deglace fifth, Max Mondesir seventh.

Two years ago Miramar’s wrestling team consisted of just five wrestlers. That has changed in a big way.

The BCAA tournament began Thursday at Cardinal Gibbons High School with the South County Qualifier. The North County Qualifier was Friday at Coral Springs High School. Qualifiers from North and South met Saturday also at Coral Springs High School.

RESULTS: Team: 1. Cardinal Gibbons 238.5; 2. Cypress Bay 190; 3. St. Thomas Aquinas 140; 4. Miramar 109.5; 5. Douglas 69; 6. Western 68; 7. Fort Lauderdale 67; 8. Deerfield Beach 60; 9. Cooper City 40.5; 10. McArthur 38.5; 11. Coral Springs Charter 34; 12. Coral Springs and Flanagan 33; 14. Dillard 31; 15. South Broward 29.

Champions: 285: Jertavis Black (CG). 220: Jared Campbell (CB). 195: Kenneth Scott (Deerfield Beach). 182: Michael Moss (STA). 170: Terrell Taylor (Coral Springs Charter). 160: Joe Louis (Mir). 152: Erik Rodriguez (CB). 145: Rafael Diniz (CB). 138: Tyler Cabral (CG). 132: Diego Peralto (CG). 126: Ryan Anderson (DB). 120: Gabriel Herrero (CB). 113: Nicholas Yancey (CG). 106: Peyton Vargas (CG).

Outstanding Wrestler Awards: Erik Rodriguez (152-CB); Joe Louis (160-Mir); Jertavis Black (285-CG).

More sports

Boys’ basketball

GMAC Tournament: Gold Bracket: Southwest 108, Palmetto 104 (OT): Adrian Cruz’s basket with 1:08 remaining in overtime gave the Eagles the lead for good in a record-breaking win over visiting Palmetto in the Gold Bracket for fifth place. The game set school marks for most points scored, most points allowed and most points scored by both teams.

Southwest (16-2): Gabriel Gonzalez 25 pts; Adrian Cruz 24; Carlos Taveras 17; Joel Aloma 14; Jose Vargas 11; John Mayora 10; Glen Noel 7. Palmetto (11-6): Warner Davis 47 pts; David Pazo 27; Adam Cohen 20; Jayson Futej 6; Alberto Henriquez 4.

Palmer Trinity 54, American Heritage 42: PT (11-5): Robertson III 14, Waldman 11, McCray 10, D.Fumagalli 9, Friedland 6. AH (5-4): Ruiz 13, Mathieu 10, Brant 6. HT: PT 28-19. Three-pointers: Robertson III 3, Brant 2, Friedland, Fumagalli, Mathieu, Ehiene. Rebounds: McCray 6, D.Fumagalli 6, Waldman 4. Steals: McCray 2, Waldman 2. Assists: Friedland 5, McCray 2, Waldman 2.

Palmer Trinity 34, Belen Jesuit 24: PT (10-5): Robertson III 13, Waldman 9, D.Fumagalli 5, Friedland 4, McCray 3. Bel(14-7): Delgado 8, Cabellero 8, Torres 6, Perez 2. HT: BJ 17-11. Three-pointers: Robertson III 3, Delgado 2, Cabellero 2, Torres 2, Friedland. Rebounds: D.Fumagalli 8, Waldman 7, McCray 4. Steals: Waldman 3, Robertson III 2, McCray, D.Fumagalli. Assists: McCray 3, Waldman 2, Robertson.

Everglades Preparatory Academy 63, Westwood Christian 45: Angelo Delatorre 17pts; José Perez 14pts; Jonathan Acosta 12pts, 15 assists.

Girls’ basketball

North Miami 59, North Miami Beach 12: Carla Jean 19 pts, 8 stls, 8 rebs, 6 asts; Vincent Novhna 15 pts, 6 stls.

American Heritage 60, IMG 50: AH: Leah Wyche 15 points, 12 rebounds; Joey Delancey 15 pts; Daniella Arsonky 11 pts; Syd Shaw 11 pts. AH (17-2), IMG (10-6).

Boys’ soccer

Miami Country Day 9, Chaminade-Madonna 1: Stefano Dumas 3 goals; Victor Destri 2 goals; Lucas Hansen 1 goal; Dylan Meyer 1 goal; Agustin Kohen 1 goal; Diego Rodriguez 1 goal.

Girls’ soccer

Cardinal Gibbons 1, Douglas 0: Madison Rivard scored the winner, and goalkeepers Alexis DeVeaux and Andrea Stampone combined on the shutout. CG 5-2-1.

West Broward 8, Coral Springs 0: Kayla Master 2 goals; Izzy Rouse 1 goal, 2 assists; Daniela Alicea 1 goal; Daniela Ponce 1 goal, 1 assist; Halli Scharinger 1 goal, 1 assist; Jenna Lowery 1 goal; Kayla Hoo-Stewart 1 goal; Isabella Gonzalez 2 assists; Melannie Sanchez 1 assist. WB 5-2-2.

Palmer Trinity 3, Westminster Christian 2: Natalie Bellande 1 goal; Mackenzie Metka 1 goal; Sienna Siegel 1 goal.

