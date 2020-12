Broward High Schools Plantation American Heritage Head Coach Pat Surtain on defeating Rickards 24-6 December 18, 2020 11:21 PM

Plantation American Heritage Head Coach Pat Surtain speaks to the media after winning the Class 5A State Championship against James S. Rickards High School 24-6 at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida, on Friday, December 18, 2020.