Broward High Schools Cardinal Gibbons senior quarterback Brody Palhegyi on his final State Championship win December 18, 2020 10:06 PM

Cardinal Gibbons senior quarterback Brody Palhegyi speaks to the media about the 35-21 Class 4A State Champion win against Jacksonville Bolles at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida, on Thursday, December 17, 2020.