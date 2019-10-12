St. Thomas Aquinas romps past Planatation to snap Colonels’ regular-season winning streak

SHARE COPY LINK

Two undefeated teams took the field at St. Thomas Aquinas High School on Friday.

Though Aquinas and Plantation entered the game a combined 11-0, that meant little to Raiders as they rolled to another impressive result with a 35-0 victory over the Colonels.

The victory was the 11th straight regular-season win for Aquinas and snapped Plantation’s regular-season winning streak at 10. St. Thomas also extended its winning streak against Plantation to 12, while outscoring the Colonels, 371-87.

Aquinas, which entered the game ranked No. 9 in the country by MaxPreps, has outscored Plantation, 84-0, in the last two games. The Raiders, who first met Plantation in 1965, lead the all-time series 14-5.

Once again, the Raiders’ (6-0, 2-0) defense was solid, especially against Plantation’s Wing-T rushing attack. The Colonels (6-1) were held to 54 yards on 30 carries. The defense also shut down Plantation’s passing game, allowing only 62 yards, completing 11 of 22 attempts by quarterback Gerard Nesbitt.

With top wide receiver threat Marcus Rosemy out with an ankle injury, the Raiders for the most part stuck to a conservative game plan. They rushed for 309 yards in 39 carries and four touchdowns. The Raiders attempted only 12 passes, completing eight for 35 yards. Most of the attempts came in the first half before rain mired the second half..

Sophomore running back Anthony Hankerson rushed for 110 yards on 9 carries, while scoring on runs of 7 and 22 yards. His second touchdown gave the Raiders a 28-0 lead with 4:35 left in the third quarter. Though he didn’t score Friday, starting senior running back Jaedon Henry added 114 yards on 11 carries.

“I thought all of the backs did really well,” St. Thomas Aquinas coach Roger Harriott said. “Our offensive line played extremely physical. Jaedon Henry and (Anthony) Hankerson and Travis (Dixon) did an exceptional job finding those creases and accelerating through the point of attack. We’re starting to put together a productive run game that balances our offense.”

St. Thomas took the lead at 7-0 with 5:04 left in the first quarter on a 12-yard scoring run by sophomore quarterback Zion Turner. Following Hankerson’s first score of the game, Turner added an 8-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver The’Andris Freeman for a 21-0 lead at the half.

On a sour note, St. Thomas was penalized 13 times for 110 yards.