Technical foul sends state title to overtime, where St. Thomas Aquinas girls fall short

It took 9,141 days to get back and play for an opportunity to win a state championship.
Winning a first title will have to wait a while longer for Aquinas, who previously hadn’t play for one since 1994.
The Raiders got so close and led the Titans in the waning seconds before a crucial mistake cost them dearly.
The result was an 58-52 overtime loss to Tampa Bay Tech in the Class 8A girls’ basketball championship at the RP Funding Center on Saturday.
St. Thomas (23-7) was attempting to become the fourth Broward team to earn a state title this week. Somerset Prep in Class 2A, Plantation American Heritage in Class 6A and Dillard in Class 7A won titles earlier.
Leading 48-47, star guard Halie Murphy called a time out to avoid a jump ball there was none to call. Officials called a technical and the Titans (29-3) were awarded two free throws. Jasmine Peaks made only the second of two shots, sending the game in the extra period.
“Things happen over the course of the game and we knew when we left that huddle that we had no timeouts left,” coach Oliver Berens said. “The ball was loose on the ground and the ref thought she heard timeout.
“Those things happen and it was a good learning experience for us.”
The overtime wasn’t kind to the Raiders as Samara Spencer missed a pair of layups and Bella LaChance had an unforced turnover. The result was a six-point lead for the Titans.
Aquinas didn’t take its first lead, 44-43, until 2:57 left in the final quarter following a layup by Spencer. The lead exchanged hands four times for the final free throw that sent the game into overtime
Spencer had given Aquinas a 48-47 lead with 30.9 seconds left.
Aquinas was outmatched by Tampa Bay Tech height advantage. They lost the offensive rebound edge 25-10 and total rebounds 47-29.
Aquinas, a normally strong shooting team, struggled making only 16 of 46 attempts from the field.
LaChance led Aquinas with 18 points, while Murphy and Abigal Hsu added 10 each.
Aquinas kept fighting an uphill battle and still without a lead trailed only 39-36 after three quarters. Up until that point the Raiders were unable to find that run to put them over the top for a lead.
The first half was anything but typical for the Raiders as they trailed 25-20.
Offensively, outside a pair of three-pointers by Murphy, Aquinas missed numerous easy shot opportunities and has some uncharacteristic turnovers.
They shot just under 32 percent from the field in the opening half.
“We had our looks, but sometimes things don’t go your way,” LaChance said. “All we can do is come back next year.”
Spencer, who has played a strong offense role for the Raiders late this season, was held scoreless through the first half.
