Doral Academy boys’ tennis beats nation’s top ranked Saint Andrew’s; plus more results

The Doral Academy boys’ tennis team recently defeated No.1 nationally ranked Saint Andrew’s 4-3 at Saint Andrew’s School in Boca Raton.

The No.7 ranked Firebirds came into the match as underdogs against the top ranked Scots.

After dropping the No.1 doubles match, the Firebirds No.2 doubles team of Peyton Williams/Greyson Williams won 8-7 in a tiebreaker (7-4). The Firebirds then secured victories at No.4 and No.5 singles with junior G.Williams and junior P.Williams (not related), before No.1 singles player senior Luis Fernandez provided a thrilling conclusion.

Battling undefeated Jacob Lowen (a University of Chicago signee), Fernandez kept his poise, despite dropping his serve at 7-6 to force a tiebreaker. He won the match 8-7 by winning that tiebreaker (7-3). The Firebirds rushed the court to congratulate Fernandez and celebrate their win, the biggest in program history.

“This is a historic win for our program,” Doral tennis coach Justin Puppo said. “Beating the No.1 team in the nation is the payoff for all the hard work our players have put into this program over the past eight years.”

In those eight years, Doral was a state finalist in 2018 and 2019.

Flag football

The Krop girls’ flag football team opened the season with a 13-12 win over Cooper City in overtime.

Trailing 6-0 with 20 seconds left, Alexis DeAngelis took a double pass from Lindsey Weingard and connected with Mai Lisa Atis on a 30-yard TD to force overtime.

Weingard found Atis again on a TD in overtime, and Krop converted the eventual winning extra point on a throw from Weingard to Lauryn Hornstein.

Down 13-6 in overtime, Cooper City scored to make it close again, 13-12. The Cowboys then decided to go for two and the win. Krop stopped that attempt to seal the victory.

Krop: Lindsey Weingard 14-20 passing for 107 yards, 2 runs for 18 yards, 1 passing TD, 1 defensive INT, 5 flag pulls; Alexis DeAngelis 1-1 passing and a 30-yard TD pass, 2 receptions for 10 yards, 3 flag pulls; Mai Lisa Atis 9 catches for 79 yards and 2 TDs, 2 flag pulls; Lauryn Hornstein 2 receptions for 10 yards, one XPT; Alionna Chapel 7 flag pulls; Brooke Couri 1 sack, 1 reception for 8 yards.

More flag football

Cooper City 38, Nova 0: Myia Siegel 5 sacks, Hailey Fuentes 2 touchdowns.

More boys’ tennis

American Heritage 6, University School 1: 1. Nicolas Mchedilshwili (U) d. Daniel Naylor 6-4; 2. Elliot Starkman (AH) d. Mathew Gothin 6-2; 3. Charles Goldwyn (AH) d. Alessandro Melotti 6-3; 4. Anirudh Lingaraju (AH) d. Mitchel Cohen 6-4; 5. Nathan Debs (AH) d. Luke Salman 6-2. Doubles: 1. Daniel N./Elliot S. (AH) d. Nicolas M./Mathew G. 6-3; 2. Charles G./Anirudh L. (AH) d. Mitchel C./Shah 6-4.

Miami Country Day 7, Riviera Prep 0: Top Performers: 1. Max Castanon won 8-0; 2. Luca Donayre 8-0; 3. Oscar Goncalves 8-2.

Girls’ tennis

American Heritage 5, University School 2: 1. Daniela Porges (U) d. Natalie Block 6-4; 2. Arielle Benayoun (U) d. Emily Stouch 7-5; 3. Katelyn Gramanzini (AH) d. Minnie Rosenblum 6-0; 4. Grace Odom-Montbrun (AH) d. Arina Zhrikova. 6-1; 5. Jacklyn Daynovsky (AH) Def. Lauren Paris 6-0. Doubles: 1. Natalie B./Katelyn G. (AH) d. Daniela P./Arielle B. 6-3; 2. Livia Kaufman/Angela Duan (AH) d. Minnie R./Arina Z. 6-2.

Carrollton 5, Gulliver 2: Top 3 Performers: Singles: No.1 Jimena Menendez won 8-3; No.2 Julietta Menendez won 8-0; No.4 Jazel Mangones won 8-6. Carrollton (2-0).

Miami Country Day 5, Riviera Prep 2: Top Performers: Brooke Kovacs, Lucia Burton, Nina Vara.

Baseball

Braddock 15, Ferguson 4: WP Christopher Churchman 5 IP, 4 H, 3 BB, 5 K; Jose Hernandez 3-4, 2 2B, 3 R, 3 RBI, SB, BB; Jean Baldoquin 2-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, HBP.

Doral Academy 12, South Miami 2: WP Nick Franglais 4 IP, 2 R, 6 K; Renzo Gonzalez 2 HR, 4 RBI; Abdier 1B, 2 RBI; Sebastian Barrios 3 RBI. DOR (3-1-1).

Palmetto 12, Varela 9: WP Andrew Arias (2-1); LP Dylan Vega; Jack Quick 3-5, 2B, HR, Run, 6 RBI; Javier Cabeza 2-3, Run, 3 RBI; Lucas Arenado 2-5, 3 Runs. PLM (3-3).

Riviera Prep 8, Marathon 0: Marc Quarrie 2-3, HR, 2 RBI; Eric Fernandez 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI, 1 IP, 3K; Nick Flowers 2-4, 2B; Yohanny Vasquez 2-3, RBI; DJ Flowers 3 1/3 IP, 2K. RP (5-0).

Softball

Miami Beach 24, Hialeah 5.

Boys’ lacrosse

Gulliver Prep 8, Cardinal Gibbons 3: Tanner Jenkins 1 goal; Ryan Noyes 3 goals; Tyler Cancio 3 goals; Ethan Vigdor 1 goal. GP (6-1).

Ransom Everglades 7, Miami Country Day 3: Jack Rivas-Vazquez 2 goals; Gori Spillis 2 goals; Jacob Wolfe 2 assists; Parker Alhadeff 1 goal; Lenny Miller 1 goal; Ryan Bienstock 1 goal.

Western 14, Palmetto 10: PLM (1-2): Dylan Weinberg 4 goals; Taz Talas 1 goal, 2 assists; Alex Munoz 2 goals; Jonas Keusch 2 assists; Matt Arcila 2 assists; Robbie Palenzuela 1 goal; Jacob Albert 1 goal; Wesley Love 1 goal; Nate Herskowitz 1 assist.

Girls’ lacrosse

Cypress Bay 12, Cooper City 4: For the Cowboys (1-3), Ella Ferre 14 saves; Alsu Raymanova 5 ground balls; Taylor Moris 4 ground balls; Maria Soto 3 ground balls; Aura Dangond 3 ground balls.

Palmetto 15, Westminster Christian 4: Allie Gould 2 assists, 4 groundballs; Kasandra Sfilio 1 assist; 5 groundballs, 5 draw controls; Gabi Rousseau 1 goal, 2 assists, 1 groundball; Vanessa Serrano 5 goals, 1 assist, 2 groundballs; 1 draw control; Rylee Endara 3 groundballs; Samantha Berlan 4 goals, 1 assist, 2 groundballs, 3 draw controls; Ana Martinez 2 groundballs; Chelsea Nicastri 2 groundballs; Ana Christensen 4 groundballs; Emma Behar 5 goals, 1 assist, 1 groundball, 4 draw controls.

Boys’ volleyball

Cardinal Gibbons d. Fort Lauderdale 25-15, 25-14, 25-10: Colby Oliver 17 digs, 3 assists; JC Minor 7 kills, 2 aces, 5 service points, 2 digs, 2 blocks.

All County ballots for coaches

A link for the All County ballots have been sent to athletic directors. Deadline is March 15.

All County Fall Teams

The Miami Herald All County teams for Fall sports are in the Sports section of the Miami Herald website.

Wrestling postseason

Email your team and individual regional tournament results to hssports@miamiherald.com.

Submit varsity game results

For high schools in Broward and Miami Dade counties, if you have varsity game results for this column, email hssports@miamiherald.com. Varsity only.

