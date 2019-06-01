Photo Gallery: Coral Reef falls in state baseball final | Saturday, June 1, 2019

Coral Reef HS players are dejected after they are defeated by Seminole HS 1-0 in the FHSSA Finals Class 9A Division at CenturyLink Sports Complex - Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida, Saturday, June, 1, 2019.
Coral Reef HS Johnny Kent (3) gets safely to third base in the seventh inning as they play Seminole HS in the FHSSA Finals Class 9A Division at CenturyLink Sports Complex - Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida, Saturday, June, 1, 2019.
Seminole HS pitcher Charlie McDaniel (16) catches the game winning out as they defeat Coral Reef HS in the FHSSA Finals Class 9A Division at CenturyLink Sports Complex - Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida, Saturday, June, 1, 2019.
Coral Reef HS players watch from the dugout late in the seventh inning as they play Seminole HS in the FHSSA Finals Class 9A Division at CenturyLink Sports Complex - Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida, Saturday, June, 1, 2019.
Seminole HS Mason Mazarredo (6) slaps hands with the third base coach as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run as they play Coral Reef HS in the FHSSA Finals Class 9A Division at CenturyLink Sports Complex - Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida, Saturday, June, 1, 2019.
Coral Reef HS Dylan Boyd (25) watches a Seminole HS home run ball go over the fence in the FHSSA Finals Class 9A Division at CenturyLink Sports Complex - Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida, Saturday, June, 1, 2019.
Coral Reef HS fans celebrate as they advance a player to third base in the seventh inning as they play Seminole HS in the FHSSA Finals Class 9A Division at CenturyLink Sports Complex - Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida, Saturday, June, 1, 2019.
Coral Reef HS Sebastian Jimenez (19) slides into first base in the seventh inning giving the Barracuda’s a chance as Seminole HS leaves 1-0, in the FHSSA Finals Class 9A Division at CenturyLink Sports Complex - Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida, Saturday, June, 1, 2019.
