Photo Gallery: Coral Reef advances to state Class 9A baseball final game | Thursday, May 30, 2019

Coral Reef HS Brent Cosulluela (5) and Michael Ogden (6) celebrate after they both scored in the third inning Timber Creek HS in the FHSAA Semi-Final Class 9A Division at CenturyLink Sports Complex - Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida, Thursday, May, 30, 2019. Coral Reef won 7-4.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
Coral Reef HS Ryan Scary (24) celebrates with teammates after catching the final out of the seventh inning to advance to the finals as they play Timber Creek HS in the FHSAA Semi-Final Class 9A Division at CenturyLink Sports Complex - Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida, Thursday, May, 30, 2019. Coral Reef won 7-4.
Coral Reef HS Brent Cosulluela scores a run in the third inning as they play Timber Creek HS in the FHSAA Semi-Final Class 9A Division at CenturyLink Sports Complex - Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida, Thursday, May, 30, 2019. Coral Reef won 7-4.
Coral Reef HS pitcher Patrick Roth as they play Timber Creek HS in the FHSAA Semi-Final Class 9A Division at CenturyLink Sports Complex - Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida, Thursday, May, 30, 2019. Coral Reef won 7-4.
Coral Reef HS Dylan Boyd (25) catches a fly ball as short stop Michael Ogden (6) assists as they play Timber Creek HS in the FHSAA Semi-Final Class 9A Division at CenturyLink Sports Complex - Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida, Thursday, May, 30, 2019. Coral Reef won 7-4.
Coral Reef HS dugout cheers the batter as they play Timber Creek HS in the FHSAA Semi-Final Class 9A Division at CenturyLink Sports Complex - Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida, Thursday, May, 30, 2019. Coral Reef won 7-4.
Coral Reef HS catcher Sebastian Jimenez (2) tags out Timber Creek HS Andrew Spolyar (19) in the FHSAA Semi-Final Class 9A Division at CenturyLink Sports Complex - Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida, Thursday, May, 30, 2019. Coral Reef won 7-4.
Coral Reef HS Dylan Boyd (25) turns safely to second base as Timber Creek HS Ramses Cordova (31) waits for the ball in the FHSAA Semi-Final Class 9A Division at CenturyLink Sports Complex - Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida, Thursday, May, 30, 2019. Coral Reef won 7-4.
Coral Reef HS short stop Michael Ogden (6) as they play Timber Creek HS in the FHSAA Semi-Final Class 9A Division at CenturyLink Sports Complex - Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida, Thursday, May, 30, 2019. Coral Reef won 7-4.
