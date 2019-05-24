Photo Gallery: Coral Springs Charter softball wins fifth consecutive title

Coral Springs Charter softball team celebrate on the pitchers mound after winning its fifth consecutive softball state title by defeating Marianna at Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach on Friday, May 24, 2019.
Al Diaz
ALDIAZ
Coral Springs Charter softball wins its fifth consecutive softball state title by defeating Marianna at Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach on Friday, May 24, 2019.
Al Diaz
ALDIAZ
Coral Springs Charter softball team celebrate after winning its fifth consecutive softball state title by defeating Marianna at Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach on Friday, May 24, 2019.
Al Diaz
ALDIAZ
Coral Springs Charter’s Sara Berthiaume (1) lifts the the State Softball Championship trophiy after winning its fifth consecutive softball state title by defeating Marianna at Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach on Friday, May 24, 2019.
Al Diaz
ALDIAZ
Coral Springs Charter softball player Cassidy Crump (33) after scoring during State Championship game at Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach on Friday, May 24, 2019.
Al Diaz
ALDIAZ
Coral Springs Charter starting pitcher Brianna Godfrey (24) is rushed at the pitchers mound by celebrating teammates as they win their fifth consecutive softball state title by defeating Marianna at Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach on Friday, May 24, 2019.
Al Diaz
ALDIAZ
Coral Springs Charter’s Tatianna Luersen (99) argues against a call by the umpire during state softball championship game against Marianna at Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach on Friday, May 24, 2019.
Al Diaz
ALDIAZ
Coral Springs Charter starting pitcher Brianna Godfrey (24) pitches against Marianna at Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach on Friday, May 24, 2019.
Al Diaz
ALDIAZ
Coral Springs Charter’s Lindsey Garcia (5) throws to first base as the team goes on to win its fifth consecutive softball state title by defeating Marianna at Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach on Friday, May 24, 2019.
Al Diaz
ALDIAZ