Photo Gallery: Miami Christian wins Class 2A title | Thursday, May 23, 2019

Miami Christian players with the trophy after defeating Seacrest Country Day School and winning the FHSAA Baseball Class 2A State Finals at CenturyLink Sports Complex - Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida, Thursday, May, 23, 2019.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
Miami Christian players rush the mound as they defeat Seacrest Country Day School and win the FHSAA Baseball Class 2A State Finals at CenturyLink Sports Complex - Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida, Thursday, May, 23, 2019.
Miami Christian catcher Adrian Rodriguez grabs the pitcher Jason Garcia and falls to the ground as they defeat Seacrest Country Day School to win the FHSAA Baseball Class 2A State Finals at CenturyLink Sports Complex - Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida, Thursday, May, 23, 2019.
Miami Christian catcher Adrian Rodriguez rushes the pitcher Jason Garcia as they defeat Seacrest Country Day School to win the FHSAA Baseball Class 2A State Finals at CenturyLink Sports Complex - Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida, Thursday, May, 23, 2019.
Miami Christian relief pitcher Jason Garcia leaps as they defeat Seacrest Country Day School and win the FHSAA Baseball Class 2A State Finals at CenturyLink Sports Complex - Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida, Thursday, May, 23, 2019.
Miami Christian players return to the dugout after holding off Seacrest Country Day School in the sixth inning as they threaten to tie the game in the FHSAA Baseball Class 2A State Finals at CenturyLink Sports Complex - Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida, Thursday, May, 23, 2019.
Miami Christian relief pitcher Jason Garcia in the seventh inning as they play Seacrest Country Day School in the FHSAA Baseball Class 2A State Finals at CenturyLink Sports Complex - Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida, Thursday, May, 23, 2019.
Miami Christian second baseman Jakob Alvarez throws the ball to complete the double play to defeat Seacrest Country Day School and win the FHSAA Baseball Class 2A State Finals at CenturyLink Sports Complex - Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida, Thursday, May, 23, 2019.
Miami Christian Jakob Alvarez is tagged out by Seacrest Country Day School Matt Riley in the FHSAA Baseball Class 2A State Finals at CenturyLink Sports Complex - Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida, Thursday, May, 23, 2019.
Miami Christian Christian Muniz slides safely into second base as Seacrest Country Day School Matt Riley waits for the ball in the FHSAA Baseball Class 2A State Finals at CenturyLink Sports Complex - Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida, Thursday, May, 23, 2019.
Miami Christian Justin DeArmas scores in the first inning as they play Seacrest Country Day School in the FHSAA Baseball Class 2A State Finals at CenturyLink Sports Complex - Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida, Thursday, May, 23, 2019.
Miami Christian Alejandro Rosario pitches against Seacrest Country Day School in the FHSAA Baseball Class 2A State Finals at CenturyLink Sports Complex - Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida, Thursday, May, 23, 2019.
