Photo Gallery: Boys’ state basketball championships | Friday, March 8, 2019

Dillard HS Jalen Hayes (44) shoots the ball as they play Hillsborough HS in the 7A Boy’s Semi-Finals State Basketball Championships at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida, Friday, March, 8, 2019.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
Dillard HS Deshawn Bartley (1) shoots the final foul shot in overtime to help secure a victory over Hillsborough HS in the 7A Boy’s Semi-Finals State Basketball Championships at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida, Friday, March, 8, 2019.
Dillard HS Makerere Williams (33) is surrounded by Hillsborough HS players under the basket in the 7A Boy’s Semi-Finals State Basketball Championships at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida, Friday, March, 8, 2019.
Dillard HS Deshawn Bartley (1) leaps for a basket as they play Hillsborough HS in the 7A Boy’s Semi-Finals State Basketball Championships at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida, Friday, March, 8, 2019.
Dillard HS coach Darrly Burrows as they play Hillsborough HS in the 7A Boy’s Semi-Finals State Basketball Championships at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida, Friday, March, 8, 2019.
Dillard HS Jalen Haynes (44) looks to pass the ball as Hillsborough HS Christian Deleon (11) defends in the 7A Boy’s Semi-Finals State Basketball Championships at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida, Friday, March, 8, 2019.
