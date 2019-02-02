LaSalle girls win first district soccer title in seven years

Years of frustration over numerous district final losses to Ransom Everglades came to an end on Friday night for the LaSalle girls soccer team.
LaSalle’s Stephanie Cuan scored her second goal of the game in the second overtime which turned out to be the game-winner as the Royal Lions knocked off Ransom 2-1 in the District 15-2A championship game at Ransom-Everglades School.
The breakthrough win marked LaSalle’s first district title in seven years, and the Royal Lions will now host Westminster Christian in a Region 4-2A quarterfinal matchup at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Ransom will travel less than a mile down the road to take on District 16 champion Carrollton at 3:30 p.m.
“Just an outstanding effort by the girls and a great win for our program,” said LaSalle head coach Anthony Vuono. “A much-deserved win for the Royal Lions on this night.”
It was probably a feeling of “here we go again” for LaSalle when Ransom’s Reading Beardslee scored in the second minute of the game to put the Raiders out in front 1-0.
Ransom held its one-goal lead into the second half before LaSalle finally got the equalizer just before the second-half water break when Kiki Maribona streaked down the right sideline and sent a perfect crossing pass to Cuan, who knocked it past Ransom keeper Preston Edmunds.
With the momentum, LaSalle (14-4-4) began controlling the action and created numerous scoring chances, but Edmunds kept the game tied deep into the second overtime period thanks to some outstanding saves.
But, with the game just minutes from going to penalty kicks, Maribona and Cuan teamed up again as Cuan let one go from the top of the box past a diving Edmunds.
“Amazing, I was on Cloud Nine when we scored that second goal,” said Cuan, a Marshall commit. “When they blew that final whistle I knew all these years of frustration and coming so close were finally over.”
Cheerleading states
Two area teams came up big at the FHSAA competitive cheerleading state championships in Gainesville this week.
St. Brendan won its fourth consecutive state title in the Class 1A extra-large category while Coral Glades took home its sixth championship title over the past nine years in the Class 2A extra-large non-tumbling category.
Overall, 16 area teams reached the finals in their respective categories. The results in addition to the two state champions:
▪ Doral Academy: Second in Class 1A extra-large
▪ Monsignor Pace: Second in Class 1A extra-large non-tumbling
▪ Dillard: Second in Class 2A large non-tumbling
▪ West Broward: Second in Class 2A extra-large non-tumbling
▪ Coral Springs Charter: Third in Class 1A small non-tumbling
▪ University School: Third in Class 1A extra-large non-tumbling
▪ Western: Third in Class 2A extra-large
▪ Coral Springs: Third in Class 2A small non-tumbling
▪ South Plantation: Third in Class 2A medium non-tumbling
▪ Pompano Beach: Fourth in Class 1A medium non-tumbling
▪ LaSalle: Fifth in Class 1A Large non-tumbling
▪ Piper: Fifth in Class 2A medium non-tumbling
▪ Mater Academy: Sixth in Class 2A medium non-tumbling
▪ Cooper City: Seventh in Class 1A extra-large
-Jordan McPherson
BOYS SOCCER
▪ District 15-5A final: Columbus 2, Coral Gables 1: Jourdan Zojaji 1 goal, Kevin Cassinera 1 goal
▪ District 14-2A final: University School 1, Cardinal Gibbons 0: Sebastian Baredes goal, Sebastian “Nino” Smith assist, Simon Mertnoff shutout; US: 16-2-3.
▪ District 16-2A final: Westminster Christian 2, Keys Gate 0: Jeremy Hewett goal, Renzo Brambilla goal, Matias Gutierrez assist, Johnny Gleason shutout; WCS: 15-5-1.
GIRLS SOCCER
▪ District 16-2A final: Carrollton 3 Westminster 2 (OT): Alexis Diaz-Silveira 2 goals; Annie Diaz-Silveira 1 goal, 1 assist; Maryann Alcantara 1 assist, Fatima Perez-Hickman 1 assist.
BOYS BASKETBALL
▪ Doral 65, Reagan 16: DA: Carter 28, Nuñez 12, Mercado 8, Warren 5, Pellerano 4, Torres 3, Alawie 2, Eman 2, Lehrman 1; REG: Peña 7, Diaz 4, Gonzalez 3, Prince 2
▪ Westminster 69, Palmer Trinity 33: WCS: DJ Taylor 25, M. Montavlo 15, C. Bell 9, J. Brown 9, M Laidler 6 JC Lezcano 4, J. Henderson 2; PT: A. Waldman 9, J. Arrien 6, G. Friedland 6, N. Casares 5, S. Marley 3, I. Thomas 2, C. Young 2.
▪ Columbus 67, Coral Park 59: Col: Cooper 17 (double-double with 14 rebounds), Golden 17, Alonso 14, Vidal 12, Botero 3, Payne 2, Macia 2.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
▪ Miami Country Day 64, Plantation American Heritage 44: K. Love 24 (double-double with 15 rebounds), S. Shaw 12, M. Alvarez 9, J. Theodule 9, E. Theodule 4, C. Gonzalez 2, K. Godfrey 2, R. Kaiser 2; AH: P. Sharpe 12, T. Wyche 10, D. Aronsky 10, M. Edwards 8, T. Wyche 4; MCD: 21-1.
▪ St. Brendan 60, Varela 36: STB: C. Armas 15, R. Viaros 14, P. Berrios 13, A. Escobar 6, E. Diaz 4, A. Nunez 4, D. Fraga 2, I. Gonzalez 2; VAR: D. Quesada 16, A. Dukharan 15, B. Sexton 3, C. McWilliams 2.
▪ Florida Christian 52, Reagan 28: Rubi Rico 15, Andrea Delgado 8 , Carolina Ledon 7, Sophia Milton 5, Desteny Hernandez 4, Emily Manzano 3, TJ Brockington 3, Joie Diaz 2, Gaby Ribero 2, Jessica Pankey 2, Daniella Marrero 1.
