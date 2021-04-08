Justin Rose uses second-nine sprint at Augusta National to surge to Masters lead

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- With the pre-Masters favorites hitting loose shots all over the firm expanse of the Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, 40-year-old Justin Rose unexpectedly — especially to him — dominated the day.

The South Africa native was well back in the pack through seven holes but erupted for seven birdies and an eagle during a 10-hole stretch and finished at 7-under-par 65 for a four-shot lead over Brian Harman of St. Simons Island, Ga., and Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama.

“It was a good reminder … you never know what can happen,” said Rose, who hadn't played a competitive round in 33 days because of back issues. “Just stick with it.”

Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, past Players champion Webb Simpson, rising South African star Christian Bezuidenhout and Masters rookie Will Zalatoris are tied at 2-under.

Jordan Spieth, the 2015 Masters champion who won his first tournament in nearly four years last week at the Valero Texas Open, rallied from a triple-bogey at the ninth hole to shoot 3-under on the back with an eagle at No. 15, and no bogeys, for a 1-under 71. He's tied with Si Woo Kim, Jason Kokrak, Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton.

Rose earned the lead or a share of the lead after one round for the fourth time, tying Jack Nicklaus for the most Thursdays at the top. He had a chance to tie Craig Wood for the largest first-round lead of five shots, but missed a 20-foot birdie putt attempt at No. 18.

As it was, Rose knocked two shots off his previous low round in the Masters — and never saw it coming.

“I didn’t know where my game was this week,” Rose admitted after the round.

He does now.

When Rose teed off, shortly before 1 p.m., the wind was up and so were the scores. Harman and Matsuyama were soon to be in the clubhouse with their 69s and those numbers were looking so good that CBS golf analyst and three-time Masters champion Nick Faldo predicted on the air they would hold to remain in the lead.

But Rose held his game together after a 2-over start through seven holes and began a remarkable streak with an eagle at the par-5 eighth hole on a 9-foot putt. He set that up by spanking a fairway metal up the left side, which kissed the large mound protecting the left-front of the green and veered right onto the green.

Rose followed with a 3-foot birdie putt at No. 9.

“At No. 9, I just piggybacked that with the eagle,” he said. “I thought I could leave the front as a job well done and move to the back and build a score. I just tried to stay out of my own way and get back to the clubhouse.”

He then put on a remarkable display of ball striking, mixing long and short birdie putts to shoot 6-under 30 on the second nine. Rose knocked in putts of 8 feet or less at Nos. 12, 15 and 17, and dropped in a 26-footer at No. 10 and a 14-footer at No. 16.

Rose missed only three fairways and five greens, and after a bogey at No. 7, he hit his last 11 greens.

Rose won the last of his 21 worldwide victories at the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open and has only one top-10 finish this year, in the European PGA Tour’s Saudi International.

In the U.S., Rose has finished no better than a tie for 17th at the ZOZO Championship last fall and lately hasn’t been able to finish a tournament at all because of back issues.

He had to withdraw from the Arnold Palmer Invitational, despite opening rounds of 71-68 and couldn’t start in The Players Championship last month.

“Back just locked up for about seven days,” Rose said.

The last time Rose played 72 holes was in the World Golf Championship at the Concession in Bradenton in February, where he tied for 54th in the no-cut event.

Rose said his back has been feeling well enough to put in two hard weeks of work at home in Orlando. He got somewhat of a tepid vote of confidence from coach Sean Foley, who told Rose after a practice round this week, “I don’t know if you’re close, but I know you’re better.”

Until Rose made his run, the story of the day was Harman, the 5-foot-6 left-hander from Savannah and the University of Georgia. Harman wasn’t eligible for the Masters until he tied for third in The Players and for fifth in the WGC Match Play, which got him into the world top-50.

Harman birdied three of his last six holes, including an 11-foot putt at No. 18.

“I think there’s still plenty of room in the game for a guy like me,” said Harman, a two-time PGA Tour winner. “I don’t make any bones about not being able to carry it 300 [yards] but I don’t think you have to.”

Matsuyama, who has five top-20 finishes at Augusta since qualifying and making the cut as a 19-year-old amateur in 2011, eagled No. 8 and was 4-under with two holes left before his only bogey of the day at No. 17.

While Rose was racing up the leaderboard, the expected contenders melted away on a warm but cloudy afternoon.

Chief among them was Bryson DeChambeau, who had made bold claims of driving over fairway bunkers and driving the green of par-4 holes. Augusta National bit back and he made only one birdie and finished with a 76, his worst score at Augusta since a 77 in the third round in 2016 as a Masters rookie.

DeChambeau hit only six fairways and nine greens as he tried to overpower the course. And he played the par-5 holes, which his length should enable him to carve up, at even-par.

He wasn’t alone in his misery. Players champion Justin Thomas was 3-over through nine holes and had to battle to finish with a 73.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson and four-time major champion Brooks Koepka shot 74, with Johnson taking a double-bogey at the last. Rory McIlroy, in the midst of a swing change and seeing his hopes of completing the career grand slam fading again, both limped home with 76s.

“Playing definitely a lot tougher,” Johnson said, in comparing Augusta National in April to when he won last November. “Then you add the wind in today, it made it play really difficult.”

McIlroy refused to blame his swing issues on his performance.

“It’s just me trying to work through things, and even if it’s a major or not, it’s a golf tournament, and you approach it the same,” he said. “Just go out and play the best round that you can.”

Lee Westwood, a sentimental favorite who lost at Bay Hill and The Players by one shot, had a 78, one off his highest career score in the majors.

The first-round scoring average of 74.656 was the highest to open the tournament since 2017, when the field averaged 74.978.

Tommy Fleetwood provided the shot of the day with a hole-in-one at No. 16, the 23rd in tournament history.