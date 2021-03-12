Gene Frenette: Three little guys show game by coming up big at The Players

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Among the more appealing facets of The Players Championship is the democracy of it all. The Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass is partial to no one.

Bombers off the tee, short hitters, elite players, no-names and everybody in-between have all found themselves on weekend leaderboards or hoisting trophies.

In other words, there’s always room for the little guy.

And to illustrate the point Friday, who should soar to near the top halfway through this year’s tournament but 5-foot-7, 150-pound Brian Harman, 5-foot-9, 165-pound Denny McCarthy and 5-9, 165-pound Doug Ghim, a trio whose name recognition is about as big as their body frames.

They’re not exactly the kind of headliners you expect to be on equal footing with the transcendent Bryson DeChambeau, or right there with frequent Stadium Course contender Sergio Garcia, but this is The Players. All party-crashers are welcome here, even if you’re ranked No. 221 in the world and owner of zero PGA Tour wins in 90 events like McCarthy. Or in Ghim’s case, further down at 257th.

But since McCarthy has played some casual golf rounds with fellow Jupiter residents like Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods and Rickie Fowler — picking up some valuable tips in the process — then maybe the 28-year-old Maryland native belongs on a Players leaderboard as much as anybody.

Plus, having already won the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in 2018 when it was played at the Atlantic Beach Country Club, McCarthy is getting comfortable teeing it up in this area.

“Yeah, for sure, definitely some good vibes here in Jacksonville,” he said.

McCarthy, never ranked higher than No. 138 in the world, shot his second consecutive 69 Friday to join Harman (67-71), Ghim (71-67), DeChambeau, Charley Hoffman and Sungjae Im in a six-way tie for fifth place, three shots behind leader Lee Westwood.

His round was highlighted by a rare ace at the 165-yard third hole, where McCarthy’s drive took two-and-a-half bounces before dropping into the cup, positioned favorably on the front right side. It was his first Tour hole-in-one.

“I probably made a hole-in-one on the most gettable pin, if you will,” said McCarthy, a University of Virginia product. “I just had a really good number to that pin. It was a perfect 8-iron for me.”

Actually, this whole Pete Dye layout suits both McCarthy and Harman pretty well. Neither would be a threat in a long-drive contest — ranked No. 113 and No. 133, respectively, in distance off the tee — but they both have the creativity to score on this type of course.

“Yeah, I love this place,” McCarthy said. “I think it suits my game well. You don’t need to be long. I hit a lot of 3-woods and 5-woods off the tee today. I think it’s just unique. I’m someone who, I don’t see many stock shots. I like to curve it off tees a little bit, and when I need to use my imagination, I think that works to my benefit.”

McCarthy shot par or better in every round of his previous Players appearance, finishing in a tie for 41st in 2019. Harman, also proficient and accurate with a bow and arrow in his hand, has twice tied for eighth place, the last time in ’19 when he opened with a 66.

Since the Stadium Course requires more precision than length off the tee, it tends to accommodate Harman’s game more than a lot of venues. The University of Georgia product has a bulldog element to his game, often relying on his ability to grind it out in tough conditions to offset his lack of power.

“I think that I really like when the fairways are firm,” Harman said. “That helps kind of close the gap between the guys that can carry it 300 — I can’t carry it 300 yards — but if I’m able to hit some fairways my balls runs out nicely here.

“So, you know, if I drive it well, I’ve got enough short irons to where I can get it in there close and try and make some birdies.”

When asked what about the Stadium Course makes it a good fit for his game, Harman replied: “Certain places where I shouldn’t play well and do, and certain places where I should play well and don’t. This has always been a place where I’ve felt pretty comfortable. I don’t really have a great reason why.”

One thing this week does stand out: the St. Simons Island resident has shot up the leaderboard by coming up big on the par-5s, playing them in 7-under over two days. He went on a birdie binge Thursday, collecting six of them in an eight-hole stretch to get into red numbers after a pedestrian start.

His Friday round hit a pot hole when he sent his tee shot at the par-three 17th into the water. He made double bogey, but settled down with a bogey-free 34 on his back nine to stay on a jam-packed leaderboard, many of them not exactly household names.

Ghim, 24, the low amateur at the 2018 Masters, certainly fits that description. A first-timer at The Players, he has missed 14 of 28 cuts and just one top-10 finish since gaining Tour membership in September, 2019. But he’s played substantially better in recent months, including a fifth-place finish in January at the American Express Classic.

His game was in top form Friday, as Ghim was the only player in the top 35 besides Westwood to keep his scorecard free of a bogey. He didn’t have to do much scrambling either, making just one par putt outside of three feet, a 7-footer at No. 10.

But getting into contention at The Players is one thing, and staying there through the back nine on Sunday is another. The Players rarely produces a surprising champion, albeit a notable exception in Craig Perks (2002). Harman is probably as good a bet as any among a lot of unexpected contenders, including 34-year-old Chris Kirk (two shots behind the leader with Garcia at 7-under-par 137).

At least Harman is used to big-game hunting. He bagged a 375-pound elk this winter in Colorado, dressed it and accumulated 250 pounds of beef in his freezer.

But in the golf world, little guys or not, there aren’t many big-game accomplishments of greater value than winning at the Stadium Course. A trophy elk is one thing, but hoisting The Players trophy would be something else.