Wyndham Clark leads The Honda Classic by one shot at 7-under

Some big names, led by Vijay Singh, Rickie Fowler and Brooks Koepka, climbed ever closer to the top of the Honda Classic leaderboard on Saturday, but they didn’t quite get there.
Wyndham Clark, little-known and seeking his first victory on the PGA Tour, is precariously but stubbornly leading the tournament by one shot.
Conventional wisdom on the PGA Tour says experience and the pressure-proofing that comes with that experience usually prevails. Possible advantage to the big names, but Clark is not quick to buy into that theory. He will be rooting for the little-known underdog on Sunday on the Champion Course at PGA National Resort & Spa.
Of course, that means he would be rooting for himself.
Clark, 25, who shot 69-67-67 for a 7-under 203 total over the first three days of the Honda, once considered giving up the game of golf. For him, it was no longer a fun game.
“That was back in college [at the University of Oregon] and I was going through a tough time,” Clark said. “It’s fun to come full circle and be where I’m at now.”
Being in the final group on the final day is something Clark has never experienced on the PGA Tour. What will he do to get ready?
“I always play cards with my caddie,” he revealed. “I’ll just relax.”
Relaxing might be easier said than done, but Clark certainly did not sound overwhelmed.
Names such as Singh, Fowler, first-day leader Jhonattan Vegas and Koepka may impress Clark but they apparently don’t intimidate him.
In fact, some day he wants to be one of those big names.
“For me, just being in contention is fun,” Clark said. “I love the moment. I love playing in front of fans, and I love to win. So I want to be there on Sunday, and the fact that I am is great. I’m looking forward to it.”
Three players at 6-under 204 trail Clark by a stroke. They would be Keith Mitchell (68-66-70), Kyoung-Hoon Lee (67-69-68) and the veteran of all veterans, Singh (70-69-65--204).
Strangely, you could double Clark’s age and he would still be six years younger than the 56-year-old Singh.
Compared to Clark’s zero PGA Tour wins, Singh has 34 of them, not to mention 13 on the European Tour and five on the Asian Tour. In addition, Singh has three majors to his credit (Masters in 2000; PGA Championship in 2004 and 2008). He was the Tour’s leading money-winner in 2003, 2004 and 2008.
Singh grew up in Fiji and says of his childhood start in golf: “When we were kids we couldn’t afford golf balls, so we had to make do with coconuts. My father used to say golf balls don’t fall out of trees. So I found some that did.”
Despite all his victories, Singh’s last PGA Tour triumph came in 2008.
A victory would at this stage of life would mean a lot to him.
“It would be great,” Singh said when asked what a win would mean at his age. “I’ve worked pretty hard. I’m physically quite capable of doing it. Mentally, I’m going to go out there and see how my mind works. If I just don’t let anything interfere, I think I can do it.”
There have been seven players to win on the PGA Tour after their 50th birthday, the oldest Sam Snead at 52 years, 10 months, 8 days in the 1965 Greater Greensboro Open. Singh will be eight days removed from his 56th birthday Sunday.
Singh admitted, because of his age, golf is “hard work.”
Then he added, “Every time I finish playing, I feel like I have to get up and do it again. They should give me a cart for the final round.”
“He’s been one of the game’s best,” said Fowler, who was alone in fifth at 5-under following his round of 66.
<bullet>Adam Svensson, who played golf for Barry University in Miami, entered the final round in a tie for fourth but stumbled on the back nine to finish at 72-64-72 — 208 and in a tie for 19th.
Ryan Blaum, who played at Miami Westminster School, finished three rounds at 69-73-74 — 216.
