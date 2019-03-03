Cuban boxer battles back from the dreaded ‘B side’ label for a shot at a WBC title

Two consecutive losses within a three-month span could radically change the perception of a young fighter’s career.
Yordenis Ugas encountered such a situation following successive defeats in 2014. Suddenly, Ugas no longer fit in the rising prospect category, according to boxing’s power brokers.
The native of Cuba and former Miami resident realized the harsh reality when he returned to the ring in 2016 after a two-year absence. The “B side” label that prospects, contenders and former champions avoid was placed on Ugas when he faced unbeaten Jamal James.
But Ugas loudly responded that he was far from a steppingstone for anyone. Ugas won a convincing decision over James. A month following his victory against James, Ugas shattered another unbeaten fighter’s record as he stopped Bryant Perella in four rounds.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
The impressive performances over James and Perella began a string of eight consecutive victories that have resulted in the goal Ugas (23-3, 11 KOs) sought since he defected from Cuba nine years ago.
On Saturday night, Ugas will fight World Boxing Council welterweight champion Shawn Porter in Carson, Calif. The bout will be nationally televised by FOX.
“I knew that by doing things correctly, having the good trainer and team that I was going to have the opportunity of fighting at this level,” Ugas said in a recent conference call.
Ugas’ path to a title fight included alterations to his career. He is now trained by Ismael Salas, who has worked with countrymen and former world champions Yuriorkis Gamboa and Rances Barthelemy. Moreover, Ugas recently relocated to Las Vegas, where Salas is based.
“I changed my focus on life,” Ugas said. “I changed my team. We have a good team in the gym. I have always been a competitive fighter.”
Porter (29-2-1, 17 KOs) will make the first defense of the sanctioning body belt he won against Danny Garcia last September. Porter had a previous welterweight title reign from 2013 to 2014. In his quest toward a second championship, Porter also lost a tight unanimous decision against titleholder Keith Thurman three years ago.
“Honestly, Yordenis and I aren’t enemies by any means,” Porter said in the same conference call. “We don’t dislike each other. He’s after something that I have and I am trying to keep something away from him. At the end of the day, our backgrounds are quite similar. Our struggles in life are a little similar. Our adversities have brought us to the point where we are right now.”
Ugas, 32, believes that the ceiling of his career remains far from reach and earning the title shot against Porter will give him the platform to chase additional opportunities few expected of him after the consecutive losses in 2014.
“I continue to grow every day,” Ugas said “You haven’t seen the best Yordenis Ugas yet. I have not reached my peak. Despite the two losses, I always knew I was going to get my opportunity. As long as I made the right decisions and with a good team guiding me, I knew I would reach great things.”
Miami resident Luis Ortiz solidified his spot as a top-tier heavyweight contender after his lopsided unanimous decision win over Christian Hammer Saturday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Ortiz (31-1) was effective with lead body shots and combinations to the head against the game Hammer throughout the 10-round distance. A native of Cuba, Ortiz won the bout on all three judges’ scorecards 100-90 and 99-91 (twice).
On the same card, Ortiz’s countryman, Erislandy Lara, returned to the ring after an 11 month break and fought Argentina’s Brian Castano to a split draw in their super-welterweight title bout.
Judge John McKaie scored the bout for Lara 115-113 while Kevin Morgan submitted a 115-113 verdict for Castano. Judge Julie Lederman scored it 114-114. The fight was Lara’s first since losing his 154-pound title against Jarret Hurt last April.
Coming up
Friday (11:30 p.m., Telemundo-Ch. 51): Saul Juarez vs. Mario Andrade, 10, junior-flyweights.
Saturday (8 p.m., FOX-Ch. 7): Shawn Porter vs. Yordenis Ugas, 12, for Porter’s WBC welterweight title.
Comments