Photo gallery: St. Thomas University vs. Thomas Moore | Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019

St. Thomas University Robert Armes (2) runs the ball in the fourth quarter as they play the Thomas Moore Saints at Pace High School in Miami Gardens, Florida, Saturday, September, 7, 2019.
St. Thomas University running back Robert Armes (2) scores STU first touchdown in the school’s history in the third quarter as they play Thomas Moore Saints at Pace High School in Miami Gardens, Florida, Saturday, September, 7, 2019.
St. Thomas University Robert Armes (2) and Joey Suarez (50) celebrate Armes’s historic first touchdown in the third quarter as they play the Thomas Moore Saints at Pace High School in Miami Gardens, Florida, Saturday, September, 7, 2019.
St. Thomas University quarterback Jordan Sepulveda (12) as they play the Thomas Moore Saints at Pace High School in Miami Gardens, Florida, Saturday, September, 7, 2019.
St. Thomas University Robert Armes (2) flies through the air as he runs the ball in the fourth quarter as they play the Thomas Moore Saints at Pace High School in Miami Gardens, Florida, Saturday, September, 7, 2019.
St. Thomas University wide receiver D’Aumante Oliver (5) scores at touchdown in the fourth quarter as Thomas Moore Saints Nelson Perrin (10) fails to defend at Pace High School in Miami Gardens, Florida, Saturday, September, 7, 2019.
St. Thomas University coach Bill Rychel as the play the Thomas Moore Saints at Pace High School in Miami Gardens, Florida, Saturday, September, 7, 2019.
St. Thomas University cheerleader pulls her hair up to get relief from the heat as they play the Thomas Moore Saints at Pace High School in Miami Gardens, Florida, Saturday, September, 7, 2019.
