Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks carted off after suffering leg injury at Kentucky

University of Florida starting quarterback Feleipe Franks suffered a right leg injury during the third quarter of the Gators’ game at Kentucky and was carted off the field on Saturday.

Franks was 12-of-17 for 174 yards with a touchdown throw and an interception before exiting the game with 3:21 left in the third quarter. Franks was injured after appearing to collide with a teammate and a UK defender on a fourth-down rushing attempt. Florida did not convert and UK, which led 21-10 at the time, took over on offense.

Before Franks was carted off the field, the entire Florida team came off the sideline to console him. The crowd around Franks also included a few Kentucky players that had left the huddle to check on the Florida quarterback.

Kyle Trask, a redshirt junior, replaced Franks. He was 4-for-5 for 40 yards and a TD in backup duty last weekend in Florida’s 45-0 win over Tennessee-Martin.

Kentucky lost its starting quarterback, Terry Wilson, to a season-ending knee injury last weekend late in the third quarter of Kentucky’s 38-17 win over Eastern Michigan.