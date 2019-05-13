Gators players jab Chris Steele about transfer portal decision

Florida wide receiver Trevon Grimes (8) and tight end C’yontai Lewis (80) lead their fans as the team celebrates a 13-6 win over Mississippi State in an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. AP

The Florida Gators football program saw its share of off-field incidents this offseason.

There was staff member Otis Yelverton getting arrested and charged with aggravated cyberstalking, according to Alachua County court records, in April.

There was Gainesville police arresting backup defensive back Brian Edwards for alleged battery of his girlfriend last week.

There was backup Jalon Jones allegedly sexually assaulting two women in two incidents, separated by 30 minutes, in Gainesville in early April, though neither woman filed formal charges, according to court documents.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The first alleged incident involving Jones saw his roommate Chris Steele and another teammate interrupt, leading to the incident to stop, according to various reports and court records.

Steele, the Gators’ highest-rated recruit in the 2019 class and an early enrollee entered his name into the transfer portal last week, according to multiple reports.

Steele’s reason was due to requesting UF’s staff to move him from living with Jones into a different dorm, and UF’s staff not granting that request until the summer, multiple outlets reported.

And on Sunday, Steele’s decision to enter the transfer portal didn’t sit well with teammates at UF, specifically a group of receivers.

Those players, which included Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas alumnus Trevon Grimes, Jacksonville Raines alumnus Rick Wells and Kyle Pitts, of Abington, Pennsylvania, jabbed Steele on Twitter with photos of them making catches against him this spring.

Grimes tweeted Sunday night, “If You’re not a Gator .. You’re Gator bait (Gator emojis) shhhhhh!” with a photo of himself holding a football and standing next to Steele, who was on the ground, before deleting the tweet.