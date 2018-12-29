Photo gallery: Peach Bowl | Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen celebrates with his family after his teams win over the Michigan Wolverines during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta.
Scott Cunningham
Getty Images
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 29: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson #23 of the Florida Gators celebrates after his teams win over the Michigan Wolverines during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Gators defeated the Wolverines 41-15. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins
Getty Images
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 29: Tommy Townsend #43 of the Florida Gators celebrates after his teams win over the Michigan Wolverines during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Gators defeated the Wolverines 41-15. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)
Mike Zarrilli
Getty Images
Florida players celebrate after the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. Florida won 41-15.
John Bazemore
AP
Florida punter Jon Gould (97) celebrates after the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. Florida won 41-15. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
AP
Florida head coach Dan Mullen holds the bowl trophy after the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. Florida won 41-15.
John Bazemore
AP
Florida running back Lamical Perine (22) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Michigan during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
John Bazemore
AP
Florida head coach Dan Mullen is drenched in a sport drink during the last seconds of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game between Florida and Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. Florida won 41-15. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Mike Stewart
AP
Florida running back Kadarius Toney (4) leaps toward the end zone against Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill (24) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Mike Stewart
AP
Florida defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (23) makes the catch against Michigan during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. Florida won 41-15.
John Bazemore
AP
Florida running back Lamical Perine (22) leaps over the line during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
John Bazemore
AP
Florida running back Lamical Perine (22) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Michigan during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Mike Stewart
AP
Michigan defensive back Brandon Watson (28) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Florida wide receiver Trevon Grimes (8) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Mike Stewart
AP
Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus (14) tackles Florida running back Lamical Perine (22) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
AP
Florida head coach Dan Mullen leaves the field after the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. Florida won 41-15. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
AP
Florida tight end Kemore Gamble (88) and Florida offensive lineman Fred Johnson (74) celebrate after the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. Florida won 41-15. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Mike Stewart
AP
Florida players celebrate a run against Michigan during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
AP
Florida running back Jordan Scarlett (25) runs by Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson (7) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
AP
Florida running back Jordan Scarlett (25) celebrates his touchdown with Florida offensive lineman Martez Ivey (73) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Mike Stewart
AP
Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) runs out of the pocket against Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus (14) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Mike Stewart
AP
Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown against Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson (7) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Mike Stewart
AP
Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) makes the catch against Michigan during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
AP
Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) runs against Michigan linebacker Noah Furbush (59) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Mike Stewart
AP
Florida head coach Dan Mullen speaks to players during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
AP
Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) runs into Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel (23) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
AP
Michigan linebacker Devin Gil (36) tackles Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Mike Stewart
AP
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon (84) misses a catch against Florida safety Donovan Stiner (13) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Mike Stewart
AP