Remembering some big Mizzou games vs. Texas, OU as each eyes jump from Big 12 to SEC

Missouri guard Michael Dixon, Jr., right, drives around Texas guard Myck Kabongo during the first half of a Jan. 30, 2012 Big 12 game in Austin, Texas. AP file photo

A decade after the University of Missouri jumped first, Texas and Oklahoma reportedly are moving closer to leaving the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference.

Some key details are yet to be worked out, such as division of broadcast-rights deals and the securing of requisite support from current member schools, but if it happens — and it’s looking ever more likely that it will — adding the financial might of two of the biggest brands in collegiate athletics will solidify the new SEC as its most powerful iteration yet.

Plus, the Tigers will get to see some old foes.

Many Missouri fans will recall that the three schools, MU, UT and OU, were founding members of the Big 12 in 1996, rekindling a football series the Tigers had maintained with the Longhorns since 1894 and Sooners since 1902. Meetings between the schools have been rare since Missouri joined the SEC in 2012, but regular trips to Austin and Norman could soon be at hand again.

With that in mind, here’s a look back at six notable moments in MU’s history against Texas and Oklahoma as their possible reunion looms.

Football vs. Texas, Oct. 18, 1997

Never league foes until the Big 12’s inception, Texas and Missouri infrequently played leading up to their time as conference mates throughout the 20th century. But when they did, it was an almost exclusive Longhorns domination.

Missouri beat Texas 3-0 on Nov. 4, 1916. From there, the Tigers didn’t beat the Longhorns again for 81 years. Those nine meetings between then consisted of five Texas shutouts — including in three straight meetings in 1979, 1982 and 1985 — and an average margin of victory of 25.4 points.

In their first Big 12 meeting, in 1996 at Austin, the Longhorns picked up right where they left off, blowing out the Tigers 40-10.

Though Texas had a poor 1997 season, finishing with a 4-7 record that led to the firing of coach John Mackovic, it still had gobs of talent, most notably through Ricky Williams, the 1998 Heisman Trophy winner. He unleashed that talent on a 80-yard scamper for a score in the second quarter to tie the game at 10, following field goals by each team and a first-quarter rushing touchdown by Tigers’ tailback Brock Olivo.

Missouri and Texas each got another rushing score in before the break, through Olivo and James Brown, respectively, but it was the Tigers that led 17-16 after Longhorns kicker Phil Dawson missed his extra point. But the second half was Missouri’s as it continued to pound out the run game, getting scores on the ground after the break from running backs Ernest Blackwell and David West and quarterback Corby Jones. It was enough to overcome a massive game from Williams, who finished with 243 rushing yards on 23 carries with two scores.

That 37-29 win started a three-game Tigers’ winning streak before the infamous “Flea Kicker” game against No. 1 Nebraska on Nov. 8, of which Missouri recovered from the grueling overtime loss to beat Baylor then lose the Holiday Bowl to Colorado State.

Men’s basketball vs. Oklahoma (NCAA Elite Eight), March 23, 2002

The Tigers’ and Sooners’ NCAA Tournament meeting this past March, when No. 8 Oklahoma beat No. 9 Missouri 72-68 in the first round in Indianapolis, probably springs to mind first for postseason meetings between the two. But those more in-tune with Tigers’ history know that their 81-75 loss in San Jose, California, to deny the school their first-ever Final Four appearance in 2002 was more heartbreaking.

Missouri — then coached by now-Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder — was the darling of the 2002 tournament, storming its way to the West Regional final as a 12 seed with upsets over No. 5 Miami (Fla.), No. 4 Ohio State and No. 8 UCLA, all by double digits. In its way for the achievement to be the lowest-ever seed in the national semifinals in Atlanta was No. 2-seeded OU, which beat MU 84-71 in January and was entering the game red-hot on an 11-game winning streak.

The Tigers’ pair of future NBA draft picks in Kareem Rush and Rickey Paulding kept tight with the Sooners for most of the first half, leading 32-31 before a 10-2 OU run to end the half gave it the momentum heading into the locker room. Oklahoma never trailed in the second half but Paulding — who had a game-high 22 points — and Rush helped to do all they could, with a foul-saddled Rush coming back in to nail a 3-pointer to make it 70-67 with 2:53 to play.

But the Sooners, through forward Aaron McGhee, followed with a 3-pointer of their own with 2:13 remaining and the Tigers never got within a possession again. Missouri advanced to the Elite Eight again until 2009 under Mike Anderson, when it lost to UConn, and hasn’t advanced out of the tournament’s second round since.

Men’s basketball vs. Oklahoma, Feb. 12, 2005

Missouri men’s basketball was mostly mediocre in 2004-05, eventually finishing 16-17 and eighth in the Big 12, but occasionally had a flair for the spoiler role.

It gave No. 1 Illinois — maybe the greatest college basketball team to not win the national title — a scare in a 70-64 defeat in the Braggin’ Rights game, then proceeded to beat No. 12 Gonzaga in its very next game, which finished 26-5 that season and made the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers had two future NBAers in sharpshooter Linas Kleiza and future all-Big 12 guard Thomas Gardner, welcoming the No. 16 Sooners to Columbia off of the backs of a five-game losing streak.

Oklahoma led 37-26 at half and extended the advantage to double digits after the break, going up by as much as 14 before an 18-3 Missouri run gave the Tigers the lead with 9:06 left. OU got the advantage back to 10 with 5:41 to go, but another late MU run — punctuated by a game-tying Gardner 3 with 54 seconds in regulation — tied it at 59 and sent it to overtime.

Gardner then hit two more triples in overtime, scoring 11 of his 18 points in the final two minutes of regulation and the extra period, with a Kevin Young layup with 1:17 left ending up being the go-ahead bucket. Things got hairy at the line as Missouri was trying to close out the win as it missed five of its last six free throws, but Oklahoma didn’t capitalize.

It would be one of three ranked wins the Tigers earned on the year, the other of which came against No. 7 Kansas in the regular season finale.

Football vs. Oklahoma (Big 12 Championship Game), Dec. 1, 2007

One week after the most high-stakes Missouri-Kansas football game of all time, when the then-No. 3 Tigers beat the then-No. 2 Jayhawks in Arrowhead Stadium, MU was rewarded with a No. 1 ranking for the first time in the BCS era, one win away from an appearance in the National Championship Game.

A stacked Sooners team featuring future pros Sam Bradford, DeMarco Murray and Curtis Lofton had already given the Tigers their only prior loss of the season, a 41-31 loss Oct. 13 in Norman. But a shock early-season loss to Colorado and a November defeat to Texas Tech set the Sooners back in the rankings, but still good enough to be Big 12 South champions as it entered the conference title game in San Antonio, Texas, ranked No. 9 in the country.

After a quiet first quarter in which Missouri led 3-0 through a Jeff Wolfert field goal, both teams ramped up the offense in the second, with OU’s Chris Brown running in for two score . MU responded with another Wolfert field goal and a rushing touchdown from Heisman finalist Chase Daniel with 14 seconds to go in the quarter, completing a two-point conversion to tight end Martin Rucker to nod the score at 14 at half.

But Daniel never really got going with his arm, being held without a touchdown for the first time in 2007 and being responsible for the game’s most critical moment. Down 21-14 after the Sooners’ Allen Patrick ran in for a score with 4:04 left in the third quarter, Daniel was picked off by Lofton, who returned the ball all the way to the Tigers’ 7-yard line. Bradford cashed in with a passing score to tight end Jermaine Gresham, part of a 24-3 second-half Oklahoma run to put the game out of reach.

The Tigers went on to win the Cotton Bowl against current SEC rival Arkansas, but it was MU’s bogey team, Oklahoma, that separated them from a shot at the biggest prize in college football.

Men’s basketball at Texas, Jan. 30, 2012

Missouri men’s basketball was making sure it made its mark on its Big 12 Farewell Tour by having one of the best seasons in its history in its final year in the league.

The Tigers had rocketed out to a 19-2 record and top-5 national ranking by the time they made their final trip to Austin as Big 12 members. The Longhorns at the time were a mediocre 13-9 after starting 9-2, already having lost once to Missouri in Columbia earlier in the month. For most of the second meeting, it looked as if Texas was doomed to another defeat: Missouri was up by as much as 13 in the second half.

The Longhorns rallied, led by a 20-point effort via J’Covan Brown, and frustrated the Tigers back into a one-possession game at 65-62 in the final minute. At that point, MU guard Michael Dixon was whistled for a flagrant foul after elbowing Texas’ Julien Lewis, of which Lewis’ free throws and a make from Brown on the ensuing possession gave the Longhorns their first lead since early in the first quarter.

Dixon redeemed himself, however, knocking down the go-ahead layup with 31 seconds left to put the Tigers ahead 67-66. Texas held for the final shot, but Myck Kabongo’s effort was short and Missouri guard Marcus Denmon secured the rebound for the win.

Texas and Missouri played one more time March at the Big 12 Tournament inside the T-Mobile Center, but the Tigers more handily dismantled the Longhorns this time around, winning 81-67 behind 23-point games from Kim English and Phil Pressey.

Football vs. Texas (Texas Bowl), Dec. 27, 2017

It was the third time Missouri football faced a former Big 12 opponent after leaving the league following the 2011 season. It got weird.

The Tigers, already having miraculously secured a bowl berth after six straight wins following a 1-5 start, faced a Longhorns team that was ranked in the preseason yet stumbled to a 6-6 regular-season record. Shane Buechele and Sam Ehlinger each split time at quarterback for Texas, each throwing a touchdown in the first quarter to get UT out to a 14-0 lead.

Missouri’s Ish Witter ran in a second-quarter score to cut the lead to 14-7, but a fumble return TD by Texas put it back up to a two-score game at half. Seconds after the second half started, MU quarterback Drew Lock connected with Johnathon Johnson for a 79-yard score, evoking Lock to gesture and stare down his sideline in celebration.

But the good times didn’t last as MU never led, and after a Tucker McCann field goal to cut the lead to 21-16, never scored again as Texas scored 12 unanswered points in the game’s final 16:10 to win 33-16. To add salt to the wounds, then-Texas coach Tom Herman and players were caught on camera mocking Lock’s touchdown celebration on the sideline after the Longhorns’ final touchdown.

In a rare occurrence for a special teams player, the game’s MVP award was given to Texas punter Michael Dickson. The Aussie and current Seattle Seahawks punter buried 10 of his 11 punts inside the Missouri 15-yard line, along with four inside the 5, with zero touchbacks.