Mizzou football has no preseason all-league picks. Here are media’s preseason rankings

Missouri running back Tyler Badie celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) AP file photo

Missouri is picked to finish fourth in the SEC East, a year after a third-place finish in coach Eli Drinkwitz’s first season.

The media poll, released Friday, has Mizzou behind Georgia, Florida and Kentucky, and ahead of Tennessee, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Last year’s College Football Playoff champion, Alabama, is picked to win the West and is favored over Georgia to win the conference championship.

No Missouri player was named first- or second-team All-SEC. Defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat was selected to the second team, and center Michael Maietti was named to the third team.