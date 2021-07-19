SEC commissioner Greg Sankey: COVID-19 vaccines ‘not a political football’

FILE - In this March 11, 2020, file photo, Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey announces that fans will not be allowed in the arena to watch NCAA college basketball games in the SEC tournament in Nashville, Tenn. AP

Nearly half of SEC football teams have reached at least an 80% vaccination threshold, commissioner Greg Sankey said Monday. But that’s not enough.

“That number needs to grow and grow rapidly,” said Sankey, who kicked off SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala.

Sankey did not identify the six teams in the 14-member SEC that have reached the 80% mark, but he came out strong in support of vaccinations, as did Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby at Big 12 Media Days last week.

“We do not yet have control of the COVID environment,” Sankey said. “COVID vaccines are widely available, and they’ve proved to be high effective. They maximize our chances of returning to a normal college football experience.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey: "Vaccines are an important and incredible product of science. Not a political football. And we need to do our part to support a healthy society." — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) July 19, 2021

“Vaccines are an important and incredible product of science. Not a political football. And we need to do our part to support a healthy society.”

The SEC footprint includes some of the nation’s lowest COVID-10 vaccination rates, according to mayoclinic.org. The three states with the with the lowest percentage of people fully vaccinated are Alabama, Mississippi and Arkansas, all under 36%. The national average of people fully vaccinated is 49.1% as of Sunday.